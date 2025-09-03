S. Korea to provide US$1 million to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Korea will provide $1 million to help with relief efforts in earthquake-hit Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.The assistance, to be delivered through the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, comes as Afghanistan reels from a deadly earthquake that struck its eastern regions of Kunar and Nangarhar early this week."We hope that the aid will help the affected areas recover and enable residents to return to their daily lives as quickly as possible," the ministry said in a release.The magnitude 6 earthquake has left around 1,400 people dead and injured more than 3,000, destroying more than 5,000 houses in the areas, according to local reports.Yonhap