 S. Korea to provide US$1 million to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

S. Korea to provide US$1 million to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 16:42
Afghan men stand on top of a damaged house following a deadly magnitude 6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, Sept. 2. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Afghan men stand on top of a damaged house following a deadly magnitude 6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, Sept. 2. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Korea will provide $1 million to help with relief efforts in earthquake-hit Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
 
The assistance, to be delivered through the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, comes as Afghanistan reels from a deadly earthquake that struck its eastern regions of Kunar and Nangarhar early this week.
 

Related Article

"We hope that the aid will help the affected areas recover and enable residents to return to their daily lives as quickly as possible," the ministry said in a release.
 
The magnitude 6 earthquake has left around 1,400 people dead and injured more than 3,000, destroying more than 5,000 houses in the areas, according to local reports.

Yonhap
tags afghanistan earthquake relief

More in World

Trump slams Xi for 'conspiring' against U.S. with Kim, Putin

S. Korea to provide US$1 million to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

China unveils Dongfeng-5C, a missile that can strike the globe

Anna Wintour taps Chloe Malle as Vogue successor — but she's still in charge

Trump says video showing items thrown from White House is AI after his team indicates it's real

Related Stories

Korean government offers assistance to Taiwan after earthquake

[Editorial] A friend in need is a friend indeed (KOR)

Doosan Group to send $1 million worth of disaster relief equipment to Turkey

We can’t ignore Afghanistan

[Editorial] A friend in need is a friend indeed
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)