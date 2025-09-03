Trump slams Xi for 'conspiring' against U.S. with Kim, Putin
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 17:15
U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for standing side-by-side with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin during China’s military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of its World War II victory, calling it an attempt to “conspire” against the United States.
Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday local time, Trump accused Xi of “conspiring against” the United States and mentioned the “massive amount of support and ‘blood’” the United States gave China as Xi and other world leaders attended the military parade.
“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump’s remarks came amid expectations that China would use the Victory Day celebrations to strengthen an anti-American front.
During the parade, held atop the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing alongside Kim and Putin, Xi said, “Humanity today must choose between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation,” in what was widely seen as a veiled criticism of Trump’s “America First” doctrine.
“The Chinese people will remain steadfast on the right path of historical progress and human civilization, adhering to peaceful development and working with peoples of all countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind,” Xi said. “The Chinese nation is a resilient and independent people unafraid of force.”
This marks the first time since the end of the Cold War in 1991 that the top leaders of North Korea, China, and Russia have appeared together at a public event. Including the Soviet era, the last time such a gathering occurred was in 1959, when Kim Il Sung of North Korea, Mao Zedong of China, and Nikita Khrushchev of the Soviet Union stood together atop the Tiananmen Gate during a military parade.
Trump’s accusation against Xi came shortly after live footage of the three leaders atop Tiananmen Gate was broadcast worldwide.
Earlier that day, at a briefing on relocating U.S. Space Command headquarters, Trump had told reporters he did not view the growing ties among North Korea, China and Russia as a challenge or a threat to the United States. “Not at all,” he said, adding, “China needs us more than we need them.”
In a previously aired radio interview earlier Tuesday with conservative pundit Scott Jennings, Trump also expressed confidence, saying, “They would never use their military on us.”
His use of the word “conspire” on Truth Social stood in contrast to his past claims of having personal ties with the three leaders and promises to resolve tensions diplomatically.
Trump has often cited his rapport with Xi and Putin as diplomatic assets. Just last month, during a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump said of Kim Jong-un, “I got along very well with him” and added, “I look forward to meeting him again at some point.”
The U.S. State Department appeared cautious in its reaction to the parade. When asked by the JoongAng Ilbo about the implications of the North Korean, Chinese and Russian leaders’ attendance and the potential impact on the Korean Peninsula, a department spokesperson said that they do not have an official position at the time and that reporters should check with the White House.
Regarding the event and Trump’s remarks, CNN's Stephen Collinson wrote, “Trump is mad that China is palling around with his strongmen friends.”
“The show of firepower in Beijing is designed to show that China is strong enough to resist pressure from foreign powers,” the New York Times reported.
Reuters also commented that the parade was “a show of [China’s] growing firepower and geopolitical clout as Xi seeks to cast Beijing as the custodian of a post-U.S. international order.”
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
