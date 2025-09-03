Xi Jinping leads Victory Day parade without former leaders at side
Published: 03 Sep. 2025, 19:14 Updated: 03 Sep. 2025, 19:15
BEIJING, China — Beijing resembled a city under martial law ahead of China's Victory Day parade on Wednesday, held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Streets around Tiananmen Square were sealed. Even the entrance to the JoongAng Ilbo's Beijing bureau was taped with a “Security Seal,” evoking memories of the citywide lockdowns during the pandemic era.
Uniformed police, paramilitary troops, plainclothes officers and so-called Chaoyang volunteers — local residents enlisted to monitor the public — had already filled key intersections by dawn. Authorities were determined to prevent a repeat of the Aug. 29 incident in Chongqing, when anti-Communist slogans were projected onto a campus building.
More than 140 foreign correspondents, including this reporter, were ordered to gather at the press center before 2:45 a.m. Access to the event required invitation tickets and assigned seating. Security checks confiscated liquids, lipsticks and even pens. Professional cameras were banned — reporters could use only their phones. From the press zone, faces on the watchtower were barely visible without a 20-times zoom on the smartphone cameras.
Staff and residents of Beijing’s diplomatic compound were also locked inside until two hours after the parade ended.
Elders Missing From Xi’s Side
Wednesday's parade broke off from the past. Former President Hu Jintao was absent from President Xi Jinping’s side. Instead, Kim Jong-un, chairman of North Korea’s State Affairs Commission, stood where Chinese elders once did.
Former Premier Wen Jiabao attended, along with Premier Li Qiang and six other current Politburo Standing Committee members, including Zhao Leji. But neither Hu nor former Premier Zhu Rongji appeared. Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao noted their absence, while CNN reported it was the first Tiananmen parade under Xi without a former head of state present.
In the 2015 Victory Day parade, Xi stood flanked by former Presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then–South Korean President Park Geun-hye beside him. In 2019, Hu and Jiang again took seats next to Xi. Jiang’s death in 2022 made Hu the senior surviving elder. But Hu has not appeared publicly since he was escorted out of the Communist Party’s 20th Congress in October 2022, an incident the party attributed to poor health. Analysts said his absence at this year’s parade was expected.
“Hu was unlikely to attend even if invited,” said Kang Jun-young, professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. “He is known to sympathize with anti-Xi groups, and that made his presence politically sensitive. Wen is a former premier, but he does not carry the same weight as Hu, leaving Xi without a senior elder at his side."
Military at the Forefront
The parade also drew attention to the role of the military. Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and the military’s No. 2, was seated among retired Politburo Standing Committee members, a rank above other serving Politburo members. Zhang, a longtime ally of Xi whose father fought alongside Xi’s father during China’s civil war, has survived repeated purges of the military’s top brass.
By contrast, Gen. He Weidong, the commission’s other vice chairman, was missing. He has not been seen since March, fueling rumors of a purge. The parade came as three of the commission’s seven seats remain vacant following recent dismissals, underscoring turmoil in the ranks.
“I think it’s really telling that this is already Xi’s third military parade like this, whereas each of his predecessors had only done one over the course of their 10 years [in office],” Jonathan Czin, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and former CIA China expert, told CNN. “That says it all about the extent of Xi’s control over the military.”
Even the symbolism of Xi’s motorcade was orchestrated. His inspection car was followed by vehicles with license plates reading “VA 01945” and “VA 02025” — referencing the 1945 victory and the 80th anniversary in 2025.
Another striking detail was that the parade commander was Maj. Gen. Han Shengyan, not a full general. The BBC’s Chinese service noted it was unusual for someone below top rank to oversee a Tiananmen parade. Han, from Hebei Province, previously commanded an air force division and served as deputy commander of the Western Theater Command.
BY SHIN KYUNG-JIN, LEE DO-SUNG, SUH YOU-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
