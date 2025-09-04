 Exports and equity income drive Korea's current account surplus growth
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Exports and equity income drive Korea's current account surplus growth

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 18:00
Export-bound containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Sept. 4. [NEWS1]

Export-bound containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Sept. 4. [NEWS1]

 
Korea logged the largest current account surplus for the month of July, driven by solid exports of chips and vessels as well as an increase in income from equity, central bank data showed Thursday.


Asia's fourth-largest economy's current account surplus reached $10.78 billion in July, extending its surplus streak to the 27th consecutive month, according to data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023. This is the second-longest surplus streak for Korea in the 2000s.


The current account measures all economic transactions between Korea and the rest of the world, including trade in goods and services as well as income, and serves as a key gauge of the economy's underlying strength.
 
While it marked the highest July figure on record, the surplus narrowed from the all-time monthly high of $14.27 billion posted in June.
 
During the first seven months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $60.15 billion, compared to $49.21 billion recorded during the same period last year.
 
The goods account, which makes up the largest portion of the account balance, logged a $10.27 billion surplus in July. Exports advanced 2.3 percent from a year earlier to $59.78 billion, while imports edged down 0.9 percent to $49.51 billion.
 
Export-bound cars are lined up at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Sept. 4. [YONHAP]

Export-bound cars are lined up at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Sept. 4. [YONHAP]

 
The trade surplus climbed on exports of semiconductors, which gained 30.6 percent on year, and ships, which surged 114 percent.
 
Exports to Southeast Asia and the European Union (EU) jumped 17.2 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively, on year. By contrast, exports to Japan slid 4.7 percent and those to China declined 3 percent over the same period.
 
Nevertheless, the BOK warned that U.S. tariffs, implemented in early August, are starting to weigh on exports, particularly on key industries like auto, auto parts and steel. The central bank expects car shipments to decline as higher tariffs push up prices, dampening demand after companies had refrained from passing on costs.
 
Korea's exports in August rose 1.3 percent from a year earlier, as a sharp decline in shipments to the United States — down 12 percent, the steepest drop since May 2020 — weighed on overall growth.
 
"The new U.S. tariff policies have begun to affect exports, particularly shipments of automobiles, auto parts and steel products," BOK official Song Jae-chang said during a press briefing held Thursday in central Seoul. "As reciprocal tariffs took effect in August, the impact is expected to become increasingly apparent."
 
Officials from the Bank of Korea answer questions from reporters during a press conference held on Sept. 4 after the central bank released the current accounts figures for July 2025. [BANK OF KOREA]

Officials from the Bank of Korea answer questions from reporters during a press conference held on Sept. 4 after the central bank released the current accounts figures for July 2025. [BANK OF KOREA]

 
Still, semiconductor exports are projected to remain strong through next year on the back of increased AI infrastructure investment, Song said.
 
Automakers are working to diversify export markets beyond the United States, targeting such regions as the EU and Australia to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs, he added.
 
Korea's services account registered a $2.14 billion deficit due mainly to rising demand for overseas travel.
 
The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a $2.95 billion surplus in July, BOK data showed.
 
The secondary income account posted a $290 million deficit, narrowing from a $530 million shortfall the previous month but widening from a $110 million gap a year earlier, reflecting net outflows from transfers such as aid and remittances.

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags korea trade current account goods account

More in Economy

Exports and equity income drive Korea's current account surplus growth

Seoul shares up for third day on U.S. rate cut hope

Trump's legal battle over tariff legitimacy could have ramifications for Korea-U.S. trade agreement

Breaking the rice

Korea to reconsider joining CPTPP as U.S. and China tighten trade

Related Stories

Korea's current account surplus down 10% in March

Korea logs current account surplus for 23rd month in March

Current account surplus hits an eight-month high in June

Korea posts current account deficit in November amid dwindling exports

Korea logs current account surplus for 16th month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)