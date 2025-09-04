Seoul shares up for third day on U.S. rate cut hope

Korean stocks closed higher for a third consecutive session Thursday as weaker-than-expected U.S. job data reinforced hopes for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut next month. The local currency fell against the greenback.The Kospi finished up 16.41 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 3,200.83.Trade volume was light at 280.2 million shares worth 7.9 trillion won ($5.7 billion). Winners outnumbered losers 608 to 248.Foreigners were net buyers, purchasing 202.5 billion won. Institutional investors off-loaded a net 23 billion won and retail investors sold a net 284.9 billion won.U.S. stocks mostly closed higher overnight following the U.S. job openings tally for July, which marked a 10-month low."Amid concerns of a sluggish U.S. job market, traders are seeing a 99 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will cut rates," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.He added that the recent declines in U.S. Treasury yields brought additional tail winds to the stock market.Investors are now keeping an eye on the U.S. employment data due on Friday, one of the key gauges of the Fed's policy direction.In Seoul, large-cap shares were mixed, with semiconductors, chemicals and tech shares among the winners.Top-cap Samsung Electronics inched down 0.43 percent to 70,100 won, and its rival SK hynix advanced 1.14 percent to 265,500 won.LG Chem moved up 2.96 percent to 278,000 won. Battery maker SK On's parent company, SK Innovation, jumped 4.93 percent to 106,400 won and portal operator Naver rose 2.71 percent to 227,000 won.Leisure shares, such as hotels and duty-free operators, also gained ground on anticipation of more Chinese tourist visits to Korea during the upcoming Chuseok harvest festival and Chinese National Day.Hotel Shilla jumped 4.47 percent to 47,950 won while Hyundai Department Store, a major duty-free operator, spiked 6.45 percent to 74,300 won.The Korean won was quoted at 1,392.5 won against the greenback as of 3:30 p.m., up 0.01 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,392.3 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys inched down 0.3 basis point to 2.472 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds slid 1.1 basis points to 2.643 percent.Yonhap