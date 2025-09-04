Hanwha Aerospace opens new regional headquarters for Middle East, North Africa

Hanwha Aerospace, Korea's leading defense company, said Thursday it has opened a new regional headquarters for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to strengthen its presence in the region.The company held an opening ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, attended by about 120 officials from the governments and defense industries of Korea and Saudi Arabia.The new headquarters will oversee Hanwha Aerospace's operations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. It is expected to bolster cooperation with the Saudi government on military modernization and the development of a local defense industry under the country's "Vision 2030" initiative.The office will also coordinate business efforts of Hanwha's other defense affiliates, including Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean, in other MENA countries."The new regional headquarters will serve as a bridgehead for Hanwha Group to strengthen partnerships with countries in the region," Sung Il, president of Hanwha Aerospace's MENA regional headquarters, said.Yonhap