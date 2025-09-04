Hanwha Ocean apologizes for fatal accident involving Brazilian client at shipyard

Hanwha Ocean, a major Korean shipbuilder, on Thursday apologized for a fatal accident involving a supervisor from a Brazilian client company at one of its construction sites.On Wednesday, the Brazilian supervisor in his 30s died after falling from a vessel under construction at Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, the company said.In a written apology, Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheul expressed deep regret over the accident, and offered condolences to the Brazilian government and the shipping company."Hanwha Ocean immediately suspended related operations on the vessel after the accident. We are working with relevant authorities to determine the exact cause and will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence," he said.The supervisor is believed to have fallen to his death while conducting a load test on the vessel's winch equipment, according to the company.It marked the first industrial accident reported by Hanwha Ocean this year, as the government moves to apply stricter safety regulations at construction sites.Hanwha Ocean is the shipbuilding unit of Hanwha Group, a major Korean conglomerate with businesses spanning the chemicals, energy and defense industries.Yonhap