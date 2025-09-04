Hyundai, Kia post record U.S. sales in August backed by SUVs, eco-friendly models

Hyundai Motor. and its affiliate Kia said Thursday their combined sales in the United States surged 10.9 percent from a year earlier to a record monthly high in August driven by robust demand for SUVs and eco-friendly models.The leading Korean automakers sold a total of 179,455 vehicles last month in the United States, marking their highest-ever monthly sales in the country.Hyundai, including its luxury Genesis brand, sold 96,448 units, up 11.3 percent from a year ago, while Kia posted sales of 83,007 units, up 10.4 percent.Hyundai's sales were bolstered by the Palisade SUV, which surged 38.8 percent on-year to 15,560 units, and the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV), which jumped 60.7 percent to 7,773 units. Both models set their new monthly sales records.Kia's sales were supported by the Sportage SUV, up 19.2 percent at 18,023 units, and the EV9, which recorded its best monthly sales of 2,679 units.Sales of eco-friendly models also sharply expanded, with Hyundai and Kia's combined sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EVs surging 51.8 percent on-year to 49,996 units, setting a new monthly record.Such models accounted for 27.9 percent of the automakers' overall U.S. sales last month."August was an exceptional month for us, with retail and total sales pacing well above our previous best August results," Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, said.Yonhap