 KHNP-led consortium begins refurbishment of Romania's nuclear reactor
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

KHNP-led consortium begins refurbishment of Romania's nuclear reactor

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 15:11
This image, provided by Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power on Sept. 4, shows a groundbreaking ceremony at Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant. [KOREA HYDRO & NUCLEAR POWER]

This image, provided by Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power on Sept. 4, shows a groundbreaking ceremony at Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant. [KOREA HYDRO & NUCLEAR POWER]

 
A global consortium led by Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) has launched a large-scale project to refurbish an aging nuclear reactor at Romania's Cernavoda power plant, KHNP said Thursday.
 
A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday to mark the start of the project, valued at approximately 2.8 trillion won ($2.01 billion). Of the total, KHNP's contract share amounts to about 1.2 trillion won.
 

Related Article

 
Located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the Romanian capital, the Unit 1 reactor, with a capacity of 700 megawatts, has operated since 1996, and its 30-year license is set to expire in 2027. The Romanian government has sought to extend the unit's operation for another 30 years.
 
The refurbishment project, scheduled to last approximately 65 months, involves the complete replacement of the reactor systems and power-generating turbines, as well as the construction of new infrastructure, including radioactive waste storage facilities.
 
KHNP described the overhaul as equivalent to a full-scale rebuild, leaving only the building's structural frame intact.
 
KHNP will oversee the construction of infrastructure, including facilities for radioactive waste. Four other Korean firms — Kepco Plant Service & Engineering, Doosan Enerbility, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Samsung C&T — will participate as project partners.
 
If completed as scheduled by 2030, the refurbishment is expected to enhance the stability of Romania's power supply and strengthen the country's energy security, KHNP said.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea KHNP Romania nuclear consortium

More in Industry

SKT rejects recommendation to extend penalty waiver to end of year

Korean biz groups launch new forum on revamping regulations

KHNP-led consortium begins refurbishment of Romania's nuclear reactor

Restaurant, cafe franchises get cooked for over 3,000 safety violations in 5 years

HD Hyundai to upgrade shipyard safety over 5 years with 3.5 trillion won plan

Related Stories

Consortium with KHNP wins $1.93B bid to refurbish Romanian nuclear plant

Korea joins consortium for $2B nuclear project in Romania

Korean nuclear power plant prepares for safer, longer future

U.S. court dismisses nuclear power lawsuit against KHNP, Kepco

Korea's first commercial nuclear reactor Kori-1 prepares for dismantlement
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)