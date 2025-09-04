KHNP-led consortium begins refurbishment of Romania's nuclear reactor

A global consortium led by Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) has launched a large-scale project to refurbish an aging nuclear reactor at Romania's Cernavoda power plant, KHNP said Thursday.A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday to mark the start of the project, valued at approximately 2.8 trillion won ($2.01 billion). Of the total, KHNP's contract share amounts to about 1.2 trillion won.Located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the Romanian capital, the Unit 1 reactor, with a capacity of 700 megawatts, has operated since 1996, and its 30-year license is set to expire in 2027. The Romanian government has sought to extend the unit's operation for another 30 years.The refurbishment project, scheduled to last approximately 65 months, involves the complete replacement of the reactor systems and power-generating turbines, as well as the construction of new infrastructure, including radioactive waste storage facilities.KHNP described the overhaul as equivalent to a full-scale rebuild, leaving only the building's structural frame intact.KHNP will oversee the construction of infrastructure, including facilities for radioactive waste. Four other Korean firms — Kepco Plant Service & Engineering, Doosan Enerbility, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Samsung C&T — will participate as project partners.If completed as scheduled by 2030, the refurbishment is expected to enhance the stability of Romania's power supply and strengthen the country's energy security, KHNP said.Yonhap