 Kia achieves 1 million cumulative sales in Australia after 37 years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Kia achieves 1 million cumulative sales in Australia after 37 years

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:00
A car carrier transporting Tesla vehicles travels past Kia Motors' vehicles parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on July 31. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A car carrier transporting Tesla vehicles travels past Kia Motors' vehicles parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on July 31. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Kia , Korea's second-largest automaker, said Thursday it has surpassed 1 million cumulative sales in Australia, 37 years after entering the Oceanian nation.
 
The milestone was marked with a ceremony held Wednesday at a dealership in Queensland, according to the company.
 

Related Article

 
Kia first entered the country in 1988 and launched a local sales subsidiary in 2006. It reached 500,000 units in cumulative sales in 2018 before doubling the figure in just seven years.
 
The Cerato, known as K4 in Korea, was Kia's best-selling model in Australia with 200,780 units sold, followed by the Sportage, Rio and Carnival models, with 188,159 units, 166,062 units and 123,854 units, respectively.
 
"Kia has thrived in a competitive and dynamic market, backed by products that have evolved to meet changing expectations and a brand that has earned the trust of Australian customers," Damien Meredith, CEO of Kia Australia, said. "With a fresh wave of innovative models on the horizon, today's celebration marks an exciting starting point for our next chapter."
 

Yonhap
tags Kia Australia Sales

More in Industry

K-food giants aim to spice up global markets with sauces

LG, KAIST develop fast-charging technology for lithium metal batteries

Kia achieves 1 million cumulative sales in Australia after 37 years

Hyundai, Kia post record U.S. sales in August backed by SUVs, eco-friendly models

In fight for survival, petrochemical firms fight key solution — restructuring

Related Stories

Hyundai and Kia see 18 percent sales growth in September

Hyundai Motor, Kia sales in U.S. rise 15 percent on year in January

Kia’s sales grow on strong overseas demand

Hyundai, Kia claim 11 percent U.S. market share in January-May

Hyundai, Kia's platform-based EV sales exceed 1 million units
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)