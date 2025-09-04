Korea's arms agency, Polish gov't discuss bilateral defense cooperation

Senior officials at Korea's state arms procurement agency met with the Polish government earlier this week to explore ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, officials said Thursday.The meeting with Poland's vice defense minister and vice minister of state assets took place at an international defense industry exhibition in Kielce, Poland, according to the Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration.The two sides discussed ways to strengthen defense cooperation, including maintenance support for weapons exported to Poland and potential areas for future partnership, it added.Poland has emerged as a key destination for Korea's defense exports in recent years. The European nation has clinched a series of deals to acquire K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 light attack aircraft.This year, Poland signed a deal worth about $6.5 billion to purchase the second batch of K2 tanks from Hyundai Rotem, marking the country's largest-ever arms export contract.Yonhap