 LG, KAIST develop fast-charging technology for lithium metal batteries
Korea JoongAng Daily

LG, KAIST develop fast-charging technology for lithium metal batteries

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:00
An LG logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution announced on Thursday that it has co-developed an advanced charging technology, enabling EVs with lithium-metal batteries to be fully charged in just 12 minutes.
 
The company stated that it has achieved a breakthrough with KAIST in developing technology that enables EVs to travel more than 800 kilometers (497 miles) on a single charge, featuring fast-charging capability.
 

The latest findings were published in Nature Energy, a prominent science journal.
 
Lithium metal batteries are considered one of the next-generation solutions that can reduce weight and volume compared to existing lithium-ion batteries, enabling higher energy density.
 
The industry, however, has been facing challenges in commercializing lithium metal batteries due to a lack of progress in securing stability.
 
"We plan to continue to generate progress in the next-generation battery industry by addressing technical issues through our collaboration with the academic community," said Kim Je-young, chief technology officer of LG Energy Solution.
 

Yonhap
