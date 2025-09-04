Pre-game preparation

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo inspects the scene at a pier in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Sept. 4 to review preparations for a business leaders’ event that is to be held alongside the 2025 APEC Summit in October. The event, to be held at Pohang's Yeongilman Port, will be hosted by multiple organizations, including the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.