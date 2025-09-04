SK On inks deal with Flatiron Energy to expand North American ESS presence
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:56 Updated: 04 Sep. 2025, 14:31
- YOON SO-YEON
SK On inked a 1 gigawatt-hour energy storage system (ESS) deal with U.S. renewable energy company Flatiron Energy Development, as part of the company's endeavors to expand its presence in the North American ESS market.
With the newly signed contract, SK On will supply container-type ESS units equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for Flatiron's project in Massachusetts next year, according to the SK subsidiary on Thursday.
SK On will start mass production of ESS-dedicated LFP batteries in the second half of next year. The company will turn a part of its EV battery production line in SK Battery America's Georgia plant into an ESS production line.
SK On's ESS units boast space-efficient pouch batteries integrated into high-voltage modules thanks to its module-based approach that allows for more flexible adjustments in capacity, according to the company.
“This contract is meaningful because it expands both our battery chemistry and business portfolio,” said On. “We plan to build on our advanced battery technology and local production capabilities to further strengthen our presence in the North American ESS market.”
SK On also secured the right of first refusal for Flatiron's 6.2 gigawatt-hour projects set to take place across the United States through 2030. With the agreement, SK On can supply up to 7.2 gigawatt-hours of ESS products over four years starting in 2026.
