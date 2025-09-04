Emerging artists explore identities and bodies through queer perspectives at Frieze Seoul

Louise Bourgeois makes anxiety tender in 'Rocking to Infinity'

Park Seo-bo's legacy celebrated through digital exhibit at Frieze Seoul

Annual art events Frieze and Kiaf take over halls of Coex in Seoul

Related Stories

Seoul's biggest art week returns with gallery-packed Kiaf and Frieze set to open Sept. 3

No idea what to see at Frieze or Kiaf? Here's what to watch for during Seoul's biggest art week.

Fabulous Frieze

Much to see, more to buy: Frieze Seoul offers more 'affordable' artworks in third edition

Frieze, Kiaf art fairs in Coex bring in browsers, not so many buyers