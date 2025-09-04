Annual art events Frieze and Kiaf take over halls of Coex in Seoul
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:33
Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul, the country’s biggest annual art events, opened Wednesday at Coex in southern Seoul with a VIP preview, drawing high-profile figures from both Korea and abroad.
The opening ceremony was attended by first lady Kim Hea Kyung, who delivered congratulatory remarks. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, First Vice Culture Minister Kim Young-soo, Kiaf Organizing Committee Chairman Koo Ja-yeol, Frieze CEO Simon Fox, Galleries Association of Korea President Lee Sung-hoon and KB Financial Group Chairman Yang Jong-hee were also present.
After the ceremony, first lady Kim toured the exhibition for about an hour, receiving explanations from gallery representatives.
Some 9,600 people attended the VIP and press preview of Kiaf Seoul on Wednesday, the first day of the fair, according to the Galleries Association of Korea. The figure marks a 30 percent increase in attendance from last year.
The two fairs also attracted a string of celebrity visitors. The high-profile attendees included Malia Obama, the filmmaker and eldest daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama; RM of BTS; Lisa of Blackpink and singer Lee Hyo-ri. Actors Kim Hee-seon, Go Soo and So Ji-sub, along with figure skating champion Kim Yuna, were also spotted at the fair.
Since 2022, Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul have been co-hosted by the British art fair giant Frieze and the Galleries Association of Korea. This year, Frieze Seoul, featuring 120 galleries from Korea and abroad, runs until Saturday at Coex’s C and D Halls, while Kiaf Seoul, with 175 participants, continues through Sunday at Coex’s A and B Halls and the Grand Ballroom.
Despite concerns over a sluggish global art market, reports of early sales quickly eased fears among gallerists. Works by so-called “blue-chip” artists such as Takashi Murakami and Georg Baselitz remained in high demand.
At Hauser & Wirth’s booth, a piece by U.S. artist Mark Bradford sold for 6.2 billion won ($4.46 million), the highest price reported on opening day. Bradford’s large-scale solo exhibition is currently on view at the Amorepacific Museum of Art in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
French gallery Perrotin sold 12 Murakami works on opening day, including 10 small-scale pieces. One Murakami work fetched $600,000, another $320,000, and the smaller pieces sold for about $42,000 each.
Other notable sales included two large-scale paintings by British American painter Emma Webster, for $85,000 apiece, and two new works by Korean artist Chun Kwang Young, each priced at $60,000.
Baselitz’s work sold for 2.1 billion won at White Cube, while Hakgojae, a Korean gallery, reported the sale of a Kim Whanki piece for 2 billion won. Kukje Gallery sold a Jenny Holzer work for $400,000, while Pace Gallery reported sales of Mary Corse works at $220,000.
Foreign galleries participating in Kiaf also expressed optimism. A representative from Madrid-based gallery Yusto/Giner, which began participating in Kiaf four years ago, said that it is focusing on the works of female artist Ángeles Agrela this year and that it expects good results.
Among the notable sales on Kiaf's opening day was an “Ecriture” painting by Park Seo-bo, offered by Kukje Gallery, which sold in the 400 million won range, and 10 stone sculptures by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone, which went for between $45,000 and $54,000 each.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE EUN-JU, CHOI MIN-JI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)