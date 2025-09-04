'KPop Demon Hunters' got you craving a 'Golden' view of N Seoul Tower? Here's where to stay.
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 14:40 Updated: 04 Sep. 2025, 16:12
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fans are flocking to the tower, helping Seoul welcome 1.36 million international visitors in July alone — a 23.1 percent increase from last year.
The landmark silhouette of the tower, rising like a needle atop Mount Namsan and sometimes covered in rainbow shades at night, is an iconic sight.
For those who want to soak in this sight, The Korea JoongAng Daily introduces some of the best hotels in Seoul to witness this cinematic view. And by the way, these hotels offer much more than just the scenery.
━
Grand Hyatt Seoul
This five-star hotel in Mount Namsan in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is one of the closest luxury property to the mountain. With lush greenery just a short walk away, many guests take the opportunity to stroll up the mountain during their stay.
But its Namsan-view rooms, which face north toward the tower, are “Golden.” They offer sweeping panoramic views of the tower perched atop the mountainsides, with clusters of complexes gathered to the side — the view most closely resembling the iconic landscape seen in the animated film.
Depending on where one stands, though, guests can snap just the mountain with N Seoul Tower rising above it, or widen the frame to include the cityscape.
In premium rooms, the sofa is placed very close to the window, making it easy and comfortable to take in the view — one so captivating that the TV feels unnecessary. Guests booking premium rooms can choose between Namsan and Han River views, with 78 premium Namsan-view rooms available between the 12th and 18th floors. Standard rooms get views assigned randomly.
At the very top of the property, the presidential suite boasts sprawling views of both Namsan and the Han River, complete with a living room and a private fitness room.
And rest assured if your room faces the Han river. The elevator lobbies on each floor provide a sneak peek of N Seoul Tower, making every arrival and departure a scenic moment.
Riding on the popularity of the gat (traditional wide-brimmed hat) worn by the Saja Boys in “KPop Demon Hunters,” the hotel is also preparing to sell its mascot dog doll, HY, dressed in the hat. Once an exclusive gift reserved for VIP members, the doll will soon be available for all guests to purchase.
━
The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel
On the northeastern side of Namsan in Jung District, central Seoul, the Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel greets you with massive floor-to-ceiling windows that impart the feeling of stepping into an animated still.
Rooms overlooking Mount Namsan showcase close-up views of N Seoul Tower rising above the slopes, while the lower part of the window captures the nearby urban landscape. Book a room above the 10th floor to secure this picturesque view.
Namsan-view rooms can be requested when making a reservation or during check-in, though availability can be limited.
The 14th-floor executive lounge, reserved for executive-room guests, offers extensive views of both the tower and the city on the opposite side. Guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and happy hour with cocktails, wine and whiskey here while switching between the two vistas — Namsan by day and the city lights by night.
For those planning a wedding or big event, the 18th-floor banquet hall comes with a glass roof and walls, flooding the space with sunlight and, of course, Mount Namsan as a backdrop. Singer Lee Hae-ri of Davichi recently tied the knot there.
━
Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Namdaemun
At the Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Namdaemun in Jung District, central Seoul — just steps away from the Myeong-dong shopping street — the N Seoul Tower view follows you everywhere, even into the shower.
Not only do their tall windows offer excellent views of the mountain, with a close-up glimpse of the tower perched on its peak, between the surrounding buildings, but the real surprise is its glass-walled bathrooms. The glass walls allow guests to admire the tower while brushing their teeth or taking a shower. In the larger rooms, even the bathtub is positioned so you can enjoy the view while you soak.
On the 22nd floor, The 22 Namdaemun Bakery offers unobstructed views of N Seoul Tower through floor-to-ceiling glass that encloses the entire cafe. One side looks out over Namsan, while the other frames Sungnyemun — a rare chance to see the historic landmark from above.
The bakery itself is a hit, with many items selling out each morning, including the triangular Namsan Croissant, shaped like the mountain. The place also provides an afternoon tea set placed inside gujeolpan (a platter of nine delicacies). Limited to just 10 servings a day and requiring a three-day advance reservation, the set features seasonal fruits like pears and figs under the theme “Autumn Delights.”
The hotel recently added gimbap (seaweed rice rolls) and ramyeon to its breakfast buffet to satisfy cravings for the dishes Hunter/X enjoys in the film after many guests requests. Each morning, chefs roll fresh gimbap on the spot, while the Momo Ramen station lets guests customize their own bowl.
━
Four Points by Sheraton Josun, Seoul Myeongdong
At the Four Points by Sheraton Josun, Seoul Myeongdong in Jung District, the Namsan view feels almost like a painting. The windows may not stretch floor to ceiling, but they frame the tower beautifully and are large enough to capture the full view, along with the city’s modern high-rises.
Convenience is also another major perk here. The 375-room hotel sits just a minute’s walk from Euljiro-3 Station, with a bus stop nearby and dozens of local eateries right outside.
But the superior rooms truly stand out, with two large windows along one wall and another on the opposite side, filling the space with scenery. With windows on two sides, guests can enjoy both the mountain and the city views.
Namsan-view rooms are located between the 17th and 26th floors, with about 60 available. As always, the higher the floor, the better the view. Four Points by Sheraton Josun usually grants Namsan-view requests when made in advance.
━
Lotte Hotel Seoul
Lotte Hotel Seoul offers a wide range of room types with Namsan views, from deluxe rooms to junior suites across its 38-story Main Tower and 35-story Executive Tower.
Rooms above the 30th floor provide the clearest vistas, though availability depends on check-in. Executive Tower premium and suite guests can also enjoy access to the Lasim Lounge, where breakfast, tea and happy hour come with a side of mountain scenery.
With 1,015 rooms in total, the hotel also boasts three fine dining restaurants, all with views of Namsan — the Korean restaurant Mugunghwa, the Japanese restaurant Momoyama and the Chinese restaurant Toh Lim.
━
The Shilla Seoul
Half of The Shilla Hotel’s rooms in Jung District, central Seoul, look directly out at Mount Namsan, and you can usually request the view at no extra cost.
Its Namsan-view rooms have windows covering about half the wall and are framed with ledges where guests can sit or rest their hands. They make the perfect spot to pose for a photo, whether sitting on the ledge or gazing out with hands resting on it.
Set on the slopes of the mountain, the hotel offers numerous spots to dine with Mount Namsan as a backdrop, including the Korean restaurant La Yeon, the Japanese restaurant Ariake, the all-day dining venue The Parkview and the Lounge & Bar The Library.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)