North Korea, China, Russia show unity, testing Seoul’s diplomacy (KOR)

The leaders of North Korea, China, and Russia stood side by side atop Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Wednesday, marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II. It was the first time Kim Jong-un appeared on a multilateral stage with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. The scene echoed a moment from 1959, when Kim Il Sung, Mao Zedong and Nikita Khrushchev stood together at the same site.In his speech, Xi declared that the Chinese people “have never bowed to coercion or violence,” signaling defiance against growing U.S. pressure. The military parade, the largest in China’s history, featured stealth fighters, new nuclear missiles, hypersonic anti-ship weapons and unmanned submarines.Xi placed Kim and Putin on either side of him, visually reinforcing the tightening alignment among the three countries. Kim, accompanied by his daughter and close aides, appeared intent on restoring ties with Beijing. During his meeting with Putin, he pledged to support Russia as a “brotherly duty.”The international community interpreted the event as a sign of a deepening “new Cold War.” Even United States President Donald Trump called it an “anti-American conspiracy” on social media. Foreign media described the parade as China’s challenge to the West.This trilateral show of unity raises new security concerns for the Korean Peninsula. With backing from China and Russia, North Korea may escalate provocations or accelerate its nuclear and missile programs by exploiting cracks in international sanctions.The challenge now lies in Korea’s foreign policy. President Lee Jae Myung recently stated that Seoul can no longer maintain the traditional stance of “security with the U.S., economy with China.” Yet China remains Korea’s largest trading partner, and Russia still plays a role in regional security.As pressure to choose sides intensifies, a one-sided approach is no longer viable. Seoul must strengthen its trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo, while maintaining economic and non-security channels with Beijing. It should also keep minimal dialogue open with Pyongyang to prevent miscalculations. Shutting down all communication would leave no room to manage crises.Expanding multilateral diplomacy with India, Europe and Australia is also essential. Seoul’s consideration of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) reflects this broader strategy.In an era of geopolitical realignment, Korea must pursue flexible, pragmatic diplomacy. The Lee administration’s foreign policy is now being put to the test.북·중·러의 세 정상이 어제 베이징 전승절 80주년 행사에서 나란히 천안문 망루에 섰다. 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 다자 무대에 모습을 드러내 시진핑 중국 국가주석과 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령과 함께 선 것은 처음이다. 1959년 신중국 10주년 행사에서 김일성·마오쩌둥·흐루쇼프가 함께 천안문 위에 올랐던 이후 66년 만의 장면이다.시 주석은 연설에서 “중화민족은 강권에 굴하지 않았으며 폭력에 굴하지 않았다”며 미국의 대중 견제에 맞서겠다는 뜻을 분명히 했다. 역대 최대 규모 열병식에는 스텔스 전투기, 신형 핵미사일, 극초음속 대함미사일, 초대형 무인 잠수정 등 최첨단 무기가 총동원됐다. 시 주석은 김 위원장과 푸틴 대통령을 좌우에 배치해 북·중·러 밀착을 연출했다. 딸과 측근들을 대거 대동한 김 위원장은 북·중 관계 복원을 노렸고, 푸틴 대통령과 150분 동안 진행한 회담에선 “형제적 의무로 돕겠다”고 말해 러시아 지원 의사도 드러냈다.국제사회는 이번 행사를 ‘신냉전’의 신호로 해석했다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령조차 자신의 소셜미디어에 “반미 음모”라며 불편한 심기를 드러냈고, 외신들은 중국이 서방에 대해 도전장을 던진 것이라고 평가했다. 신냉전의 본격화는 한반도 안보에 불안을 던진다. 중국과 러시아라는 ‘뒷배’를 확보한 북한이 도발 수위를 높일 수도 있고, 국제 제재망의 균열을 통해 핵과 미사일 능력 고도화에 속도를 낼 수도 있다. 우리에겐 상당한 안보 부담으로 다가올 수밖에 없다.문제는 한국의 외교·안보 전략이다. 이재명 대통령은 최근 한·미 정상회담 직후 “한국이 과거처럼 안미경중(안보는 미국, 경제는 중국) 태도를 취할 수 없는 상황이 됐다”고 했다. 그러나 중국은 한국의 최대 교역국이고, 러시아 역시 한반도 안보 문제에서 무시할 수 없는 국가다.양자택일의 압박이 거세지는 상황이지만, 우리 입장에선 반쪽 외교로는 한계가 분명하다. 안보 문제에선 한·미·일 공조를 단단히 다져야 하지만, 경제나 비안보 분야에서는 중국과 협력 채널을 유지하는 투트랙 전략이 필요하다. 북한에 대해서도 도발에는 단호히 대응하되 최소한의 대화 가능성은 열어둘 필요가 있다. 충돌 방지를 위한 소통 채널까지 닫아버리면 한반도 위기를 관리할 여지가 사라진다. 동시에 인도·유럽·호주 등과의 협력으로 다자 외교의 지평을 넓히는 노력이 필요하다.정부가 포괄적·점진적 환태평양경제동반자협정(CPTPP) 가입 검토에 나선 것도 이런 맥락에서 평가할 수 있다. 트럼프발 통상 불확실성이 여전히 큰 상황에서 경제 협력의 다변화와 외교 공간 확대는 필수적 과제다. 안보뿐 아니라 외교 전반에서 공간을 넓히기 위한 노력과 지혜가 절실하다. 이재명 정부의 실용 외교가 시험대에 들어섰다.