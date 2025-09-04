Presidents and scientists, and national prioritization (KOR)

Scientists are trained to question what others might overlook. They ask, almost by habit, “Is there evidence?” and are even willing to doubt their own assumptions. Research is not simply their occupation but their identity. Pride runs deep, yet when faced with logical counterarguments or data, they step back.It is rare to see scientists and a president seated together. I recall seeing three different presidents from afar. The first was Roh Moo-hyun, who attended the 2003 Science Day ceremony. His unscripted admission — “I do not know science” — was met with applause and cheers. By contrast, the speeches heard at the 2013 New Year’s gathering for scientists by then-President Park Geun-hye and at the 2023 Korea Space Forum by former President Yoon Suk Yeol carried less resonance. At the time, few could have imagined the political fates awaiting them.Their approaches differed. Roh, who admitted to lacking scientific knowledge, showed respect by appointing the first deputy prime minister for science and technology. Park, despite being the daughter of the president who had laid the foundations for a science-driven nation, moved in another direction. Under her slogan of "normalizing the abnormal," welfare budgets for researchers were cut, and benefits in education and health were scaled back. Institutional autonomy to use performance bonuses or upgrade research facilities was curtailed, wounding scientists' pride.The situation under Yoon brought different frustrations. At the Korea Space Forum, his security team installed airport-style screening systems, dominating the venue in a way that left scientists asking why such a large work force was needed. Beyond the symbolism, Yoon treated scientists as if they were suspects, cutting research and development budgets and leaving scars that remain unhealed.Last month, President Lee Jae Myung struck a different tone. At a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology, he called science and technology the nation’s core engine of growth and pledged to expand funding. Scientists welcomed the commitment but stressed that money alone will not resolve their concerns. After years of neglect and bruised dignity, they hope the government’s renewed attention will begin to mend deeper wounds.그들은 사람들이 그냥 넘어가는 일을 집요하게 파고든다. 입버릇처럼 “증거가 있나요?”라고 물으며 자기 생각마저 의심한다. 연구는 그들의 삶의 일부요, 정체성이다. 긍지가 높을 수밖에 없다. 그러나 논리와 데이터로 반박하면 순순히 물러선다. 그들의 직업은 과학자다.과학자가 대통령과 한자리에 앉는 풍경은 흔치 않다. 필자는 먼발치에서 세 명의 대통령을 본 경험이 있다. 그 시작은 2003년 과학의 날 기념식, 노무현 전 대통령이었다. “저는 과학을 모릅니다.” 각본 없는 그의 진솔한 고백에 박수와 환호가 터졌다. 그러나 ‘2013 과학기술인 신년 인사회’에서 들은 박근혜 전 대통령의 연설과 ‘2023 코리아 스페이스 포럼’에서 윤석열 전 대통령이 밝힌 비전에는 그런 감동이 없었다. 당시에 그들에게 닥치게 될 운명은 상상하지 못했다.세 사람은 달랐다. 과학을 모른다던 대통령은 처음 과학기술 부총리를 임명해 과학자를 존중했지만, 과학 입국의 토대를 마련한 대통령의 딸은 다른 길을 택했다. ‘비정상의 정상화’라는 이름으로 연구원의 복지 예산을 줄였고 교육·의료 혜택을 축소했다. 게다가 연구자의 성과급과 연구시설 개선을 위한 기관의 자율성을 훼손해 과학자들의 긍지와 자존에 상처를 입혔다.놀랍게도, 윤 전 대통령의 경호처는 포럼 장소에 공항서나 볼 수 있는 보안검색대를 통째로 옮겨놨고, 경호원들이 주인공 행세했다. 왜, 그 많은 인력이 필요했을까. 윤 전 대통령은 과학자들을 범죄자 취급하며 연구개발 예산을 삭감해 지워지지 않는 상흔과 고통을 남겼다.지난달, 이재명 대통령은 국가과학기술자문회의에서 과학기술은 국가 성장의 핵심 동력이라며 예산 확대를 선언했다. 과학자들은 반기면서도, 그동안 외면됐던 상처가 치유되기를 간절히 바라고 있다. 예산으로 모든 문제가 풀리는 것은 아니기 때문이다.