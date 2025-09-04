 BTS's 'Dynamite' surpasses 2 billion views on YouTube
BTS's 'Dynamite' surpasses 2 billion views on YouTube

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 11:53
The music video for boy band BTS's 2020 hit track "Dynamite" surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube, a first for the band.
 
The video hit the 2 billion view mark at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, five years after the song's release on Aug. 21, 2020. The video had surpassed 1.9 billion views last December, according to the band's agency BigHit Music.
 

"Dynamite" was the band's first official English track, released with an apparent aim for the global music charts.
 
The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart — a first for a song by a Korean act — and stayed atop the chart for three weeks. It won BTS the Best Song award at the 2020 Europe Music Awards and the Top Selling Song award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
 
BTS is set to return with new music and a world tour next year. The production for the new music will take place in the United States, according to member RM.
 
It will be the group’s first album and live performances as a full band in four years, following the release of the compilation album “Proof” (2022) and the “Yet to Come in Busan” concert.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags BTS BigHit Music HYBE Dynamite

