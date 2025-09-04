BTS's 'Dynamite' surpasses 2 billion views on YouTube

JYP Entertainment recruits for experts in bid to develop its own virtual K-pop star

Kang Daniel to release English track, begin U.S. tour

IU to open media, merch pop-up at The Hyundai in Yeouido

Jennie to relocate label Odd Atelier to Hannam-dong in November

Related Stories

What ARMY has been up to on the long march to BTS's reunion

Army antics: What did the BTS members get up to during military service?

BTS's two-year enlistment journey back to ARMY — in pictures

Hacker steals 8.4 billion won in HYBE shares owned by BTS member Jungkook

BTS expresses love for ARMY on 12th anniversary: 'I'm truly, truly thankful'