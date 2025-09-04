 Boy band Riize reflects on growth and gratitude as members mark 2nd anniversary
Boy band Riize reflects on growth and gratitude as members mark 2nd anniversary

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 17:46 Updated: 04 Sep. 2025, 18:00
The six members of Riize are featured in this cover art for the boy band's first studio album, ″Odyssey,″ released on May 19. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Riize has seen wild success as rookies with hits like "Boom Boom Bass" (2024) and "Siren" (2024).
 
The boy band won eight trophies at major awards, including newcomer recognitions from MAMA Awards and the Seoul Music Awards, and smashed chart records with its single "Love 119" (2024). It played 19 regions around the world and filled out the 20,000 seats at KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, during its first fan concert tour, "Riizing Day," that ended in September of last year.
 
This all happened during the two years since they debuted with "Get a Guitar" in 2023.
 

But its members, celebrating their second anniversary on Thursday, are still hungry for more.
 
The group expressed their appreciation for their "indispensable" fans, nicknamed Briize, and their ambitions for "continuous growth" in a written interview released by their agency SM Entertainment on Thursday.
 
Boy band Riize [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

"I still have so much I haven’t shown yet, so I can’t say I’m satisfied," Wonbin said while reflecting on his growth while active as Riize.
 
“I don’t think growth happens in a single moment — it’s something I feel shifting in different directions every day," he said.  
 
"These days, when I’m on stage at a concert, I feed off the energy and atmosphere that I share with Breeze, and it naturally inspires me to add in ad-libs. That’s when I think the best performances come out."
 
Members Eunseok, Sungchan, Shotaro and Anton also said they learned valuable hands-on experience while performing on the stage, such as for "Riizing Loud."
 
“Of course, I still have a lot of growing to do and face many challenges ahead, but our first fan concert and first solo concert definitely helped," Shotaro said.
 
Boy band Riize [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Riize also reflected on the past two years, which were "filled with unforgettable memories" since their debut, leaving pragmatic messages for their future selves.
 
“It feels like Briize and us have become inseparable — we can’t be without each other anymore,” Sungchan said.
 
“Sohee, you think your body is made of steel, right? It’s not. You need to listen to your older brothers and teachers and take good care of yourself," Sohee said.
 
The band wrapped up the interview with gratitude and love for their fans.
 
“There’s nothing more I need to say — I’m just so grateful. Like I always say, without Briize, there’s no us," Wonbin said.
 
“I try to remind myself that every moment that’s passed so quickly has been for Riize and for Briize. I want to believe that both the good and the bad have all happened for a reason," Anton said.
 
The band is currently on its first world tour, "Riizing Loud," since July, following the release of its first studio album "Odyssey" in May.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
