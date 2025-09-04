HYBE's Japanese boy band &TEAM to make Korea debut in October
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:54
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
K-pop powerhouse HYBE's Japanese boy band &TEAM will make its Korean debut on Oct. 28 with a Korean album, the agency said Thursday.
"We were able to make it this far thanks to the love and support from LUNÉ," the members said during the celebration of its third anniversary of debut on Wednesday. LUNÉ is the name of &TEAM's fan club.
"We hope to spread the charms of &TEAM further to the world with our debut in Korea. We wish to be with LUNÉ in that journey," said the band.
The new album, titled "Back to Life," will showcase the three years of experience that the nine members of &TEAM have gained since their debut, according to the band's label, YX Labels.
&TEAM was formed in September 2022, consisting of four members — K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki — who participated in Mnet and HYBE's audition program "I-LAND" (2020) and five members — Yuma, Jo, Fuma, Harua and Maki — from HYBE's in-house audition program "&Audition – The Howling" (2022).
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)