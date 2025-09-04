 Jeon Somi to make acting debut in new film 'Perfect Girl'
Jeon Somi to make acting debut in new film 'Perfect Girl'

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 16:08
Jeon Somi during a photocall press event for the release of her second EP “Chaotic & Confused,” at the Factorial Seongsu building in eastern Seoul on August 11. [DANIELA GONZAELZ PEREZ]

Singer Jeon Somi will make her official acting debut in the upcoming film “Perfect Girl.”  
 
The film, directed by Hong Won-ki of production house Zanybros, is a thriller centered on the world of K-pop, according to Jeon’s agency The Black Label on Thursday.
 

“Perfect Girl,” which delves into the competitive world of K-pop trainees, is scheduled to begin shooting in October.
 
The cast also includes actor and model Adeline Rudolph and Arden Cho, best known for voicing the character Rumi in the global hit Netflix original “KPop Demon Hunters.” Cho is also credited as a co-producer of the film.
 
Jeon released her second EP “Chaotic & Confused” on Aug. 11. Jeon debuted as a member of the girl group I.O.I in 2016 before launching her solo artist career in 2019 with the single “Birthday.”
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Jeon Somi Perfect Girl The Black Label Korea KPop Demon Hunters

