Le Sserafim to release new music in October
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 17:19
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Girl group Le Sserafim will release new music in October, the band announced Thursday as it kicked off its first North American tour.
“We have a special announcement for Fearnot,” the group said in a press release, referring to its fan club. “We will release new music in October. Please look forward to what we have in store.”
“We’re grateful to our fans who waited so long for this moment," said the group. "It was a touching day because we could really feel how much love we are receiving here, despite the differences in time and language from Korea.”
The upcoming release will be the group’s first since its fifth EP, “HOT," released on March 14.
The announcement came amid the quintet's performance at the Prudential Center, held as part of the U.S. leg of its "Easy Crazy Hot" world tour.
Fans sang along in Korean from the group’s debut track “Fearless” (2022) as well as songs from "HOT," according to the girl group’s agency, Source Music.
The group wrapped up the concert with encore performances of “Different (English ver.),” “Perfect Night” (2023) and “No-Return (Into the unknown)” (2023).
Le Sserafim will perform next at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday, followed by concerts in Grand Prairie on Monday, Inglewood on Sept. 12, San Francisco on Sept. 14, Seattle on Sept. 17, Las Vegas on Sept. 20 and Mexico City on Sept. 23.
