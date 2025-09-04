 Actor Min Do-hee slammed over Instagram photo showing her feet on airport bench
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Min Do-hee slammed over Instagram photo showing her feet on airport bench

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:55
A picture of actor Min Do-hee uploaded to her Instagram account on Sept. 3 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A picture of actor Min Do-hee uploaded to her Instagram account on Sept. 3 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Actor Min Do-hee faced backlash after she uploaded a picture of herself sitting at an airport bench with her shoes touching the cushion.
 
Min posted the pictures on Wednesday along with other photos that she apparently took during a trip to Tohoku with her mother.
 

Related Article

 
Two of the pictures that went viral showed her sitting with her legs pulled up and her shoes touching the cushions. Comments pointed out her action as rude and unmannered.
 
One comment accused her of deleting other comments that mentioned her shoes, saying, "I think you're deleting the comments about your shoes on the chair. Are you trying to pick a fight? This is about public etiquette."
 
The actor has not made a comment on the issue.
 
Min, born in 1994, debuted in 2012 and came to the public spotlight with her role in 2013 hit drama series "Reply 1994."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Min Do-hee actor airport shoes

More in Television

Actor Min Do-hee slammed over Instagram photo showing her feet on airport bench

Organizers criticized after Lee Soo-hyuk forced to sign thousands of autographs at event in China

Actor Rhee Min-jung criticized online for posing in Venice church with luxury bag

Netflix Korea banks on reality shows with 'Culinary Class Wars' season 2 among monthly releases

'Moms were looking for Cha Eun-woo': Star steals the show at basic training ceremony

Related Stories

'I'm giving it everything': Actor-turned-publisher Park Jeong-min upends Seoul International Book Fair

Actor Lee Min-wook cast as lead in upcoming HBO Max drama

Davolink chairman says he discussed founding new company to sign NewJeans with Min Hee-jin

Min Hee-jin calls HYBE-ADOR battle 'public execution'

Seoul court dismisses Min Hee-jin's request to be reinstated as ADOR CEO
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)