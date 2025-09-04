Actor Min Do-hee slammed over Instagram photo showing her feet on airport bench
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:55
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Min Do-hee faced backlash after she uploaded a picture of herself sitting at an airport bench with her shoes touching the cushion.
Min posted the pictures on Wednesday along with other photos that she apparently took during a trip to Tohoku with her mother.
Two of the pictures that went viral showed her sitting with her legs pulled up and her shoes touching the cushions. Comments pointed out her action as rude and unmannered.
One comment accused her of deleting other comments that mentioned her shoes, saying, "I think you're deleting the comments about your shoes on the chair. Are you trying to pick a fight? This is about public etiquette."
The actor has not made a comment on the issue.
Min, born in 1994, debuted in 2012 and came to the public spotlight with her role in 2013 hit drama series "Reply 1994."
