More in Television

Actor Min Do-hee slammed over Instagram photo showing her feet on airport bench

Organizers criticized after Lee Soo-hyuk forced to sign thousands of autographs at event in China

Actor Rhee Min-jung criticized online for posing in Venice church with luxury bag

Netflix Korea banks on reality shows with 'Culinary Class Wars' season 2 among monthly releases

'Moms were looking for Cha Eun-woo': Star steals the show at basic training ceremony