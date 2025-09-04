 Defense chief unveils plan to foster drone capabilities across military
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 15:11
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back salutes the flag during a ceremony of retiring and newly appointed Army generals in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong on Sep. 3. [NEWS1]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Thursday unveiled a plan to strengthen drone and anti-drone capabilities across the military to better utilize the increasingly effective but low-cost combat equipment in modern warfare.
 
Under the plan, dubbed the "500,000 drone warrior" project, the military plans to offer all conscripts training opportunities in drone operation, according to the ministry.
 

The ministry expected such a plan to help all conscripts familiarize themselves with drones while enhancing the military's combat power.
 
In conjunction with the plan, the military will acquire commercial drone equipment for training purposes to secure a stable supply of drones from the civilian sector, while also helping to foster the domestic drone manufacturing industry.
 
The ministry has allocated 20.5 billion won ($14.7 million) for the project in the defense budget proposal for next year, submitted to the National Assembly, which includes the cost of acquiring 11,184 drones for training.
 
"Efforts to nurture 500,000 drone warriors will not only strengthen the military's drone operation capabilities but will serve as a foundation for troops to work in relevant industries after completing their service," Ahn said.
 
Ahn called for efforts to help foster new growth engines for the country's economy, noting how former President Kim Dae-jung had launched computer education for conscripts to help nurture the country's information technology sector.
 
As part of these efforts, Ahn designated the Army's 36th Division in Wonju, located approximately 90 kilometers (56 miles) east of Seoul, as the military's first test-bed unit to verify civilian drones for military use.
 
The unit's location, which enables testing in both urban and mountainous areas, as well as the experience of using drones for surveillance operations during the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, were factored in, the ministry said.
 
The ministry plans to review the designation of additional military units as test beds for various types of drones.
 

Yonhap
