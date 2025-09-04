JCS chair nominee calls for close monitoring of North-China alliance, tech transfer
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 15:47
Air Force Lt. Gen. Jin Yong-sung, nominee for chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), raised the need to "closely monitor any alliance or technology transfer with North Korea" regarding China's newly unveiled multiple-warhead ballistic missiles during the Victory Day military parade on Wednesday.
“I observed various weapons systems during China’s Victory Day event yesterday,” Jin said Thursday, speaking to reporters upon arriving at the Army Club in Yongsan District, central Seoul. “We must also be a military that prepares for the future.”
Referring to the 1959 meeting between North Korea, China and the Soviet Union, Jin noted, “The biggest difference between Kim Il Sung then and Kim Jong-un now is the shift in position — Kim Jong-un’s presence at Tiananmen reflects the elevated status North Korea holds in the international community compared to 66 years ago.”
Jin expressed concern over North Korea’s increasing military ties with Russia and improving relations with China.
“The very image of Kim Jong-un standing alongside the Chinese and Russian leaders holds significant implications for South Korea and our military,” Jin said.
Jin specifically pointed to China’s newly displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
“More important than ICBMs is the multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV)-capable ballistic missile that can threaten the Korean Peninsula,” Jin said. “We must pay close attention to any collaboration, support or technology transfer with North Korea in this regard. The JCS will be vigilant.”
The weapons Jin referred to include the nuclear-capable DF-5C ICBM, revealed publicly for the first time during China’s recent military parade. Experts describe the DF-5C as having a range of over 20,000 kilometers (12,427 miles) and capable of carrying up to 10 multiple MIRVs. Also showcased was the DF-17 medium-range missile equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle.
This is particularly significant given Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to a missile production facility and propulsion research center just before departing for China. He announced that North Korea is developing a next-generation ICBM, the Hwasong-20, which experts interpreted as a move toward MIRV-capable systems.
There are also concerns that North Korea may seek sensitive post-boost vehicle technology from China or Russia to improve targeting accuracy.
On the issue of wartime operational control transfer, Jin offered a cautious stance: “The transition is necessary, but the timing and process should consider various conditions. It’s best when both South Korea and the United States are fully prepared.”
Regarding the Lee Jae Myung administration’s attempt to revive the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement — which was signed in 2018 but was nullified by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2023 — Jin said, “While easing front-line tensions is important, the military must ensure security readiness is not compromised. Additional confidence-building measures are under comprehensive review.”
However, Jin’s use of the term “border” to describe the military demarcation line raised eyebrows, as the South Korean military has deliberately avoided the term in light of North Korea’s recent efforts to militarize and reframe it as an international border.
A JCS official later clarified that this was “a simple slip of the tongue” and corrected the phrase to “front-line tension easing.”
“What happened regarding martial law should never occur again,” Jin said in regards to Yoon's Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration. “The military must be reborn into a force that earns the love and trust of the people.”
BY LEE YU-JUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
