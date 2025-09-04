Trump says U.S. never thought about troop removal from Poland, but mulls it in 'other countries'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration never considered the idea of removing U.S. troops from Poland, but has thought about a troop removal regarding "other countries."Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House as he held talks with Polish President Karol Nawrocki."We never even thought in terms of removing soldiers from Poland. We do think about it with regard to other countries," Trump said without elaborating on the countries."We're with Poland all the way, and we will help Poland protect itself," he added.The United States has around 10,000 troops in Poland as part of a rotational force.Trump's comment on the consideration of a troop pullout in other countries came amid lingering concerns that his administration could consider a troop reduction in the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) as it seeks to shift the role, mission and operational scope of USFK to focus more on deterring China.In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was weighing the idea of pulling out roughly 4,500 troops from Korea and moving them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam.The Pentagon later dismissed the report as "not true," reaffirming that America remains "fully" committed to the defense of Korea.Yonhap