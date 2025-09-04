 Trump says U.S. never thought about troop removal from Poland, but mulls it in 'other countries'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Trump says U.S. never thought about troop removal from Poland, but mulls it in 'other countries'

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 11:16
A U.S. Stryker armored vehicle and a Korean K200 armored vehicle cross a pontoon bridge over the Namhan River during a combined arms river-crossing drill in Yeoju, Gyeonggi on Aug. 27. [YONHAP]

A U.S. Stryker armored vehicle and a Korean K200 armored vehicle cross a pontoon bridge over the Namhan River during a combined arms river-crossing drill in Yeoju, Gyeonggi on Aug. 27. [YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration never considered the idea of removing U.S. troops from Poland, but has thought about a troop removal regarding "other countries."
 
Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House as he held talks with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
 
"We never even thought in terms of removing soldiers from Poland. We do think about it with regard to other countries," Trump said without elaborating on the countries.
 
"We're with Poland all the way, and we will help Poland protect itself," he added.
  
The United States has around 10,000 troops in Poland as part of a rotational force.
 
Trump's comment on the consideration of a troop pullout in other countries came amid lingering concerns that his administration could consider a troop reduction in the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) as it seeks to shift the role, mission and operational scope of USFK to focus more on deterring China.
 
In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was weighing the idea of pulling out roughly 4,500 troops from Korea and moving them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam.
 
The Pentagon later dismissed the report as "not true," reaffirming that America remains "fully" committed to the defense of Korea.

Yonhap
tags USFK Donald Trump Guam

More in Defense

Trump says U.S. never thought about troop removal from Poland, but mulls it in 'other countries'

Defense spending to hit $47 billion as sector strives for 3.5% of GDP

Hanwha Aerospace inks deal to locally produce Chunmoo rocket launcher system in Poland

Seoul aims to bolster three-axis deterrence system with defense budget hike

U.S. to place missiles within range of Beijing as Xi, Putin and Kim unite

Related Stories

Lee, Trump may discuss U.S. troop cut, Opcon transfer as part of 'alliance modernization' in summit: Expert

USFK chief says U.S. should maintain 28,500 troops in Korea amid Trump fears

Trump wants more money for troops from Korea. Will Korea pay up?

Trump Jr. to visit Korea next week

Trump vows to change how elections are run. The U.S. Constitution doesn't give him that power.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)