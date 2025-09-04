National Assembly speaker asks China's Zhao to 'prudently' handle Yellow Sea issue

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik held a meeting with China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, in Beijing on Thursday, during which Woo asked Zhao to "prudently" handle issues related to the Yellow Sea, according to Woo's office.The meeting between Woo, who is visiting Beijing to attend a military parade, and Zhao, China's No. 3 official, comes as South Korea and China have been in dispute after Beijing built several steel towers in the Provisional Maritime Zone, an overlapping sea zone in the Yellow Sea.During the meeting, Woo voiced hope that issues related to the Yellow Sea will be "handled prudently" to avoid straining their bilateral ties, Woo's office said.Woo told Zhao that his attendance at the military parade, which marked China's celebration of the end of World War II, was a sign of the South Korean government's willingness to "advance bilateral ties despite the challenges."Woo hoped that South Korea and China would "continue the deep friendship and solidarity based on our shared historical experiences, and work together to achieve regional and global peace."Woo expressed hope that the "strategic cooperative partnership" between the two countries will continue to develop under the Lee Jae Myung administration, calling Seoul and Beijing "key partners" that must cooperate for the peace and stability of Northeast Asia.He also reiterated his calls for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to take place next month in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.Later in the day, Woo is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.Yonhap