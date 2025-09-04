Morning rain sprinkles central Korea, showers expected on east coast due to typhoon in Japan
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 11:56
Rain fell across central Korea on Thursday morning, with showers also expected along the east coast as Typhoon Peipah brushed past southern Japan.
Forecasters said heavier rain would likely fall in the northern part of Gangwon’s east coast than in the central and southern coastal areas.
Rain spread from the west coast at dawn to the greater Seoul area, Gangwon, northern South Chungcheong and the northern east coast of North Gyeongsang.
As of 8 a.m., central Seoul’s Jongno District had recorded 41.8 millimeters (1.6 inches) of rainfall, while Incheon logged 33.9 millimeters.
Northern Seoul’s Gangbuk District was hit with 50 millimeters of rain per hour at one point, totaling 72.5 millimeters. Yangju in Gyeonggi saw 97 millimeters, and Uijeongbu’s Singok-dong recorded 82 millimeters.
Forecasts predicted 10 to 60 millimeters in the capital region and the Yellow Sea’s five islands, 5 to 60 millimeters along South Chungcheong’s northern west coast and 5 to 40 millimeters in Gangwon’s interior and mountains.
Northern Gangwon’s east coast, Sejong, inland northern Chungcheong, southern Chungcheong’s west coast and the east coast of North Gyeongsang were expected to receive 5 to 20 millimeters. Ulleung Island and Dokdo were forecast to see about 5 millimeters, while central and southern Gangwon’s east coast expected less than 5 millimeters.
The rain came as a trough formed between a mass of cold dry air moving southward and high pressure over China’s Shandong Peninsula and the northern East Sea. While rain was expected to end in most regions by the afternoon, the east coast would continue to feel Typhoon Peipah’s impact as it moved north and then veered east into the westerly winds. Strong easterly winds climbing the Taebaek mountain range would trigger more rain.
The typhoon was also forecast to bring showers to southern South Chungcheong, North Chungcheong, the southern regions and Jeju Island.
Warm, humid air and rising temperatures under sunlight is expected to destabilize the atmosphere, leading to showers.
The Honam region, encompassing the Jeolla provinces and Gwangju, could see 5 to 60 millimeters, other areas 5 to 40 millimeters and Jeju more than 60 millimeters.
Daytime highs were expected to range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius (77 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit).
Temperatures could reach 29 degrees Celsius in Seoul, Incheon and Ulsan, 30 in Daejeon, 31 in Daegu and Busan, and 32 in Gwangju. The rain is expected to keep the central region relatively cool, but the south would continue to experience sweltering heat with apparent temperatures around 33 degrees Celsius.
Strong winds with maximum speeds of 55 kilometers per hour (34 miles per hour) were forecast for coastal South Gyeongsang and the southern east coast of North Gyeongsang through Friday afternoon. Similar winds were also expected across all seas, prompting officials to advise caution.
