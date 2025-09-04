 North Korean newspaper features Kim's presence at military parade with Xi, Putin on front page
North Korean newspaper features Kim's presence at military parade with Xi, Putin on front page

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:53 Updated: 04 Sep. 2025, 16:18
This image, published by the Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 4, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (second from right) standing next to Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (second from left) during China's military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sept. 3. [KCNA]

North Korea's top newspaper on Thursday featured leader Kim Jong-un's attendance at a Chinese military parade alongside the Chinese and Russian presidents on its front page.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's most widely read newspaper, devoted the first three pages of its Thursday issue to stories and photos of Kim's attendance at the military parade in Beijing the previous day. The paper featured a total of 46 pictures, accompanied by just two written articles, which emphasized Kim's role in the solidarity between North Korea, China and Russia.
 

On Wednesday, Kim joined Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the center stage of China's large-scale military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, grabbing global headlines.
 
The sight of the three leaders standing shoulder to shoulder signaled to the world the strengthening solidarity among North Korea, China and Russia, in defiance of the United States-led unipolar world order.
 
On its front page, the Rodong Sinmun ran a photo of Kim standing next to Xi and Putin at the rostrum for top-level guests, underscoring Kim's key role. 
 
The North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun's Sept. 4 report on its leader Kim Jong-un attending the Victory Day parade in Beijing [RODONG SINMUN]

Another photo of Kim holding both of Xi's hands and smiling also appeared on the front page, emphasizing North Korea-China relations. It also showed Kim exchanging pleasantries with Peng Liyuan, Xi's wife.
 
The second page featured photos of Kim walking alongside dozens of state leaders and mingling with them, while the third page showcased more photos of Kim at a reception hosted by Xi, accompanied by a story and images of his summit with Putin.
 
The paper, however, did not include Xi's speech, with an apparent aim to concentrate the focus on Kim's multilateral diplomatic debut rather than China.
 
The previous day, Kim and Putin held a summit at a Chinese state guesthouse to discuss bilateral ties following the parade.
 
A picture released by the North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Sept. 4 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, in a private vehicle with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 3 in Beijing. [RODONG SINMUN]

A picture of the Victory Day event held in Beijing on Sept. 3 featured in the North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Sept. 4 [RODONG SINMUN]

Among the published photos were an exclusive shot of Kim and Putin seated inside Putin's private limousine, as well as another image showing the two speaking over tea and refreshments, with Putin wearing a shirt and tie without his jacket.
 
"We will continue fully supporting Russia and take it as our 'brotherly duty,'" Kim reportedly said during his speech.
 
"The two exchanged their candid opinions on major international and regional issues," read the paper, without specifying details. North Korea's dispatching of soldiers and further support for Russia's war against Ukraine were likely discussed, according to South Korean media reports. 
 
Thursday's high-profile coverage appears designed to highlight Kim's status in the international community, after he effectively made his debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage at the parade. It was his first attendance at a multilateral diplomatic event.
 
A picture of the Victory Day event held in Beijing on Sept. 3 featured in the North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Sept. 4 [RODONG SINMUN]

The Korean Central Broadcasting Station, the North's state-run radio service, also ran news on Kim's attendance at the military parade and his summit with Putin in its Thursday morning broadcast.
 
The Rodong Sinmun report appears to be aimed at emphasizing the trilateral cooperation between North Korea, China and Russia, as well as Kim's status to ordinary North Koreans, an official at South Korea's Unification Ministry said.
 
Kim and Xi are likely to hold a summit on Thursday, possibly before Kim departs Beijing later in the day, according to sources.

BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un Rodong Sinmun China Victory Day

