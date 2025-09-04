North Korea's Kim, Putin discuss 'long-term' plan for bilateral cooperation: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed "long-term" plans for cooperation between the two nations during their talks in Beijing on the sidelines of China's military parade, state media reported Thursday.The summit took place hours after Kim and Putin attended China's large-scale military parade the previous day, together with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Kim and Putin "discussed in detail the long-term plans for cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their steadfast will to continue to lead the bilateral relations to a high level," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Putin said Russia will "always remember" sacrifices by North Korean troops deployed for Moscow's war with Ukraine, it said.Kim said the North will "fully" support Russia's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing his country considers it a "fraternal duty" to provide assistance to Moscow.But the KCNA did not report on Putin's invitation of Kim to visit Russia again.The Kim-Putin talks came amid attention over how deepening military cooperation between the two countries will evolve as expectations are growing that Russia's war with Ukraine may conclude in the near future.Since October last year, North Korea has sent around 13,000 troops and weapons to aid Russia's war efforts.South Korea's spy agency said this week the North is likely to additionally send some 6,000 soldiers to Russia in its third batch of troop deployment. It raised the estimate of deaths of the dispatched North Korean troops to around 2,000.Kim made his debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage by standing alongside Xi and Putin at China's celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of what it describes as victory against Japan and the end of World War II.The trio coming together at the rostrum of Tiananmen Square was a symbolic scene displaying a united front of the three countries against the United States.Yonhap