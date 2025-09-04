North's Kim, China's Xi to hold in-depth talks 'soon'
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 17:09
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold "in-depth talks" soon, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said that the talks will "hold significant importance," but did not specify when the meeting would take place.
"China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK], deepen its experience in governing through close exchanges and cooperation and continue to develop both sides' socialist undertakings and the traditional friendly and cooperative relationship between China and the DPRK," said Guo, referring to North Korea by its official name.
Kim is currently staying in Beijing after arriving on Tuesday for Wednesday's Victory Day parade commemorating China's victory over Japan in World War II.
