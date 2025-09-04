Acting top prosecutor defends prosecution's right for supplementary investigations

The acting top prosecutor has defended the prosecution's right to order supplementary investigations as its "duty," his office said Thursday, amid the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) push to abolish such powers.Acting Prosecutor General Noh Man-seok made the remarks the previous day as he visited the Busan High Prosecutors' Office and District Prosecutors' Office in the southeastern coastal city."While following due process, uncovering the substantive truth through supplementary investigation is not the prosecution's right but its duty," Noh was quoted as saying.Noh's remarks appear to be aimed at the DP's recent push to reform the prosecution by taking away such rights.Yonhap