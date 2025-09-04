Lee's approval rating rebounds to above 60 pct: poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating climbed to 62 percent on the back of the positive assessment of his policies on welfare and diplomacy, a survey showed Thursday.In a National Barometer Survey conducted from Monday to Wednesday, the positive assessment of Lee's performance rose 5 percentage points from the previous poll conducted two weeks earlier, while the negative assessment fell 5 percentage points to 28 percent.In the same survey, 54 percent replied that South Korea's recent summit with Japan achieved a productive outcome, while 32 percent disagreed.The South Korea-U.S. summit received higher approval, with 58 percent giving a positive assessment and 35 percent a negative one.In terms of Lee's policy performance, the survey showed 66 percent approval for welfare, 62 percent for diplomacy, 53 percent for the economy, 52 percent for issues on North Korea and 50 percent for real estate.The pollster said Lee's welfare and diplomatic policies received strong approval ratings across all age brackets, but assessments were divided on the economy, North Korea and real estate.Meanwhile, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose 3 percentage points to 43 percent.Support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 1 percentage point to 20 percent, hitting the 20 percent mark for the first time since the fourth week of June.The survey was conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,005 people aged 18 and older.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.Yonhap