PPP claims DP lawmaker downplayed sexual misconduct accusation: 'It is pathetic'
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 18:31
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday criticized Choe Kang-wook, head of the liberal Democratic Party’s (DP) training institute, who has been accused of making inappropriate remarks regarding a sexual misconduct case involving the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party.
PPP chief spokesperson Choi Bo-yoon said in a statement that reports claimed Choe had referred to those who raised the issue of sexual harassment as "pigs and dogs."
Choi condemned the DP, calling the controversy “a product of the party’s DNA that downplays sexual misconduct as a trivial issue and prioritizes its struggle over victims.”
“It is shocking that someone accused of committing secondary harm, even in the face of a sexual harassment complaint, is in charge of educating party members,” Choi added. “This shows exactly where the DP’s awareness stands.”
According to political sources, Choe sparked controversy when he said, “Is that really a matter of life and death?” during a lecture at a Rebuilding Korea Party event in Daejeon in August in reference to the sexual misconduct complaint.
DP leader Jung Chung-rae has since ordered the party’s ethics inspection team to look into the allegations against Choe. But the PPP argued the issue went beyond a single official, describing it as “a distorted awareness structure deeply rooted in the DP.”
“The DP has long treated sexual misconduct as something to be covered up if it helps its struggle,” Choi said, recalling the case of late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, in which the DP referred to the victim as a “person making accusations” instead of a victim. “Choe’s reported ‘pigs and dogs’ comment is another result of this DNA.”
Park committed suicide in 2020 when it was revealed that he sexually harassed his former aide, sending lewd texts, asking for sexual photos and making inappropriate physical contact since 2017.
Choi demanded that Jung immediately dismiss and discipline Choe if he did not share the same views. “If not, Jung will not be able to avoid criticism that he is complicit,” Choi said.
Choi also argued that the party should not be free from blame. “It is pathetic that the Rebuilding Korea Party spends every day lecturing other parties,” she said. “Before pointing fingers, it should first put its own house in order.”
