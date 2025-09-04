 Supreme Court approves ruling to retain ruling party lawmaker's Assembly seat
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Supreme Court approves ruling to retain ruling party lawmaker's Assembly seat

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:00
Rep. Kim Moon-soo of the Democratic Party of Korea delivers a proposal speech on a special bill to establish a medical school and university hospital at Sunchon National University during an Education Committee meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 24, 2024. [NEWS1]

Rep. Kim Moon-soo of the Democratic Party of Korea delivers a proposal speech on a special bill to establish a medical school and university hospital at Sunchon National University during an Education Committee meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 24, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Rep. Kim Moon-soo of the ruling Democratic Party will retain his National Assembly seat after the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld lower courts' fine of 900,000 won ($650) for him in his election law violation case.
 
Kim was indicted on charges of disclosing the results of his own opinion poll on Facebook on Jan. 9 last year ahead of the general election.
 
By law, a lawmaker will lose their seat if a fine of more than 1 million won on violation of election law is finalized.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Democratic Party Kim Moon-soo Fine

More in Politics

Supreme Court approves ruling to retain ruling party lawmaker's Assembly seat

Xi showcases China's strength at parade with leaders of North Korea, Russia at his side

University's fast-track hire of former lawmaker's daughter raises outcry online

Special counsel urges PPP lawmakers not to obstruct search warrant of floor leader's office

President Lee to hold 100th-day press conference on 'recovery, growth for the future'

Related Stories

DP derides PPP's suggestion for TV debate between candidates' spouses as 'stunt'

Ex-labor minister declares bid for main opposition leader

Lee Jae-myung's wife fined 1.5 million won for abusing Gyeonggi gov't corporate card

PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says

Entertainers voice support for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)