Supreme Court approves ruling to retain ruling party lawmaker's Assembly seat

Rep. Kim Moon-soo of the ruling Democratic Party will retain his National Assembly seat after the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld lower courts' fine of 900,000 won ($650) for him in his election law violation case.Kim was indicted on charges of disclosing the results of his own opinion poll on Facebook on Jan. 9 last year ahead of the general election.By law, a lawmaker will lose their seat if a fine of more than 1 million won on violation of election law is finalized.Yonhap