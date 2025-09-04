 1 Korean among injured in deadly cable car railway crash in Portugal
1 Korean among injured in deadly cable car railway crash in Portugal

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 14:56 Updated: 04 Sep. 2025, 15:42
First responders work at the site of an accident involving Lisbon's Gloria funicular, a popular tourist attraction, which derailed and crashed, resulting in fatalities and injuries, according to authorities, in Lisbon, Portugal on Sept. 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

One Korean woman was among the injured in a deadly cable car crash on the railway in Lisbon on Wednesday, a foreign ministry official in Seoul confirmed.
 
The Korean national was among about 18 passengers injured when the popular tourist funicular railway car derailed and crashed, the official said.
 

"We confirmed that one Korean woman has been injured and we're trying to find out if there are any additional casualties among our citizens," the official said. "We are providing necessary consular assistance."
 
Local and foreign media reported that at least 15 people have been killed in the accident, including some foreign nationals.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Portugal Lisbon cable car crash

