 Court upholds footballer Hwang Ui-jo's suspended sentence for illegal sex tapes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court upholds footballer Hwang Ui-jo's suspended sentence for illegal sex tapes

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 16:52
Footballer Hwang Ui-jo walks out of Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after being handed a suspended prison sentence on appeal after being convicted of illegal filming on Sept. 4. [NEWS1]

Footballer Hwang Ui-jo walks out of Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after being handed a suspended prison sentence on appeal after being convicted of illegal filming on Sept. 4. [NEWS1]

 
Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo was handed a suspended sentence on appeal on Thursday after being convicted of illegally filming sex tapes.
 
Seoul Central District Court upheld a lower court’s decision, sentencing Hwang to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 

Related Article

 
“The victims suffered severe psychological distress,” the court said. “Although another person carried out the distribution of the footage, it was based on the defendant’s filming. Given the sexually humiliating nature of the recordings, the defendant bears significant blame.”
 
The court criticized Hwang for failing to receive forgiveness from the victims, for denying the charges during the investigation and for hinting at sensitive details about one victim in media statements.
 
The court added that Hwang’s handling of the case “failed to consider the victims' position in a sensitive criminal matter,” weighing against him in sentencing.
 
On Hwang’s presentencing deposit of compensation money, the court noted that the victim had explicitly refused to accept it, meaning it could not be considered as reconciliation or restitution, but stopped short of classifying it as a “surprise deposit.”
 
Footballer Hwang Ui-jo walks out of Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after being handed a suspended prison sentence on appeal after being convicted of illegal filming on Sept. 4. [NEWS1]

Footballer Hwang Ui-jo walks out of Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after being handed a suspended prison sentence on appeal after being convicted of illegal filming on Sept. 4. [NEWS1]

 
After the ruling, Hwang issued a statement of apology.
 
“I sincerely apologize to the victims who suffered great pain,” the footballer said in the statement. “I have received overwhelming support, but my mistakes betrayed that trust. I feel nothing but shame toward all those who supported and believed in me.”  
 
He added that he would focus on football and work to regain trust.
 
The case on Hwang came to light in June 2023, when Hwang reported his sister-in-law to the police for allegedly leaking private photos and videos of him and several women on social media.  
 
During the investigation, however, police uncovered evidence that Hwang himself had illegally filmed sexual encounters without consent between June and September 2022. He was indicted in July of last year and received a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, in the first trial in February of this year. 
 
Hwang is currently signed to the Turkish football club Alanyaspor. 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hwang Ui-jo footballer player sentence illegal filming court appeals

More in Social Affairs

Panel discussion focuses on encouraging foreign talent to stay in Seoul

'Spent 460,000 won, but got 200,000 won back': New 'half-price travel' programs offer tourism for cheap

PPP claims DP lawmaker downplayed sexual misconduct accusation: 'It is pathetic'

Scalpers face legal action as police target macro program users

Police apprehend three suspects in attempted child abduction case

Related Stories

Hwang Ui-jo's sister-in-law gets three-year sentence for sex tape leaking

Hwang Ui-jo's sex tape blackmailer is his sister-in-law, police say

Hwang Ui-jo shouldn't be out for long with injury: Reports

T-ara's Hyomin opens up about relationship with football player Hwang Ui-jo

Busan Film Festival employee jailed for illegally filming female colleague
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)