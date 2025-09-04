Daegu court fines online user for defaming neighbor over Mercedes-Benz
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:42
The Daegu District Court fined an online community user for defaming a neighbor by posting photos and mocking comments about the neighbor’s car online, the court said Wednesday.
The court’s criminal division ordered the user, in their 20s, to pay a fine of 2 million won ($1,435) for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.
Between September and December 2023, the user posted photos of a Mercedes-Benz parked outside marked lines, along with captions including “Benz boss, how long are you going to park like this?” and “Do you think residents are [expletive]?” on an online community site.
The user also wrote mocking remarks such as “You keep acting like this and then go to the management office to complain about spit or scratches on your car” and “For how many years are you going to keep this up? Why are you so shameless?” in at least five posts.
The judge ruled that the user “defamed the victim by publicly stating facts with the intent to slander.”
