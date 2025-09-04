Korean firefighters recognized for aiding injured woman in Czech Republic
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 12:29
A group of Korean firefighters on an overseas training trip demonstrated their rescue expertise and commitment to public safety when they administered first aid to an injured woman in the Czech Republic.
A total of 22 firefighters selected as exemplary rescue workers for 2025 were participating in a training program in the Czech Republic and Slovakia from Aug. 25 to Tuesday, according to the National Fire Agency on Wednesday.
On the afternoon of Aug. 28, their fourth day in the field, they witnessed a middle-aged woman in Brno, Czech Republic, suffer a hard fall onto the road after her electric wheelchair got caught on a structure.
The woman suffered a fractured right elbow and injuries to both palms. She remained motionless for some time, raising alarm among bystanders.
The Korean firefighters rushed to the scene without hesitation. They controlled traffic to prevent secondary accidents and used the medical supplies and dressing kits they had with them to stop the bleeding and perform emergency treatment.
Local citizens who witnessed the rescue effort described the firefighters' actions as "incredibly orderly and skilled," according to the agency.
Though the firefighters recommended that the woman be taken to a hospital by ambulance, she declined, saying the first aid was “perfect.” She instead contacted her daughter, and the firefighters handed her over to the daughter before returning to their lodging.
A few days later, the woman sent an email expressing her gratitude and updated them on her recovery. She wrote the message in Korean, saying, "I received a grace I will never forget. It feels like an unforgettable gift."
“Even in an unfamiliar setting overseas, our firefighters acted on instinct and rushed to the victim faster than anyone else, fulfilling their duty to save lives,” said Kim Jae-woon, head of the rescue division at the National Fire Agency. “This case reaffirms that the professionalism and dedication of Korean firefighters, and their mission to protect public safety, transcends borders.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
