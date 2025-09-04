 Lee urges umbrella unions to engage in dialogue with gov't, companies
Lee urges umbrella unions to engage in dialogue with gov't, companies

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 17:18
President Lee Jae Myung, center, poses for a photo with Kim Dong-myung, left, chair of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, and Yang Kyung-soo, leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, during their luncheon at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 4. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday urged the heads of two major labor unions to engage in dialogue with the government and companies as he discussed a wide range of pending labor issues.
 
Lee also discussed measures to prevent industrial accidents during the closed-door luncheon with Yang Kyung-soo, president of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), and Kim Dong-myung, chairperson of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, at the presidential office.
 

"I heard the KCTU made an important decision to participate in the National Assembly-led social dialogue," Lee said, referring to the union's decision to join the parliament-led social dialogue the previous day, marking its first participation in the labor-management-government talks in 26 years.
 
Lee also urged the two labor unions to return to the Economic, Social and Labor Council, a consultation body between the government, business and labor sectors in charge of policy recommendations to the president on labor affairs, stressing the importance of engaging in dialogue "even if it ends in a fight."
 
At the meeting, Lee emphasized that he will remain neutral in the talks between the labor and business sectors, saying it is inappropriate to frame him as pro labor or pro-business.
 
"Some claim that my recent remarks on workplace accidents and wage delays reflect a pro-labor stance, but I do not see it that way," he said. "These are issues of life and livelihood and not about being pro-business or pro-labor."
 
Lee also dismissed concerns that the "Yellow Envelope Act," which expands bargaining rights for subcontract workers and restricts companies from seeking damages from striking employees, puts management at a disadvantage.
 
The meeting comes after the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the law. It will take effect six months after promulgation.

Yonhap
Unions Lee Jae Myung Labor Korea

