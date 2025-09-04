Man in his 70s dies after being crushed by cargo in Pohang
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:40
A man in his 70s was killed after being crushed by cargo at a steel industrial complex in Pohang, North Gyeongsang.
The man was found dead at around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday at a cargo loading and unloading site in the steel industrial complex located in Jangheung-dong, Nam District, Pohang, according to the North Gyeongsang Fire Headquarters on Thursday.
The victim, a self-employed driver operating a 25-ton trailer, was reportedly preparing for a delivery after receiving a transport request from a subcontractor. He became trapped between his truck and a load of cargo during the process.
Rescue authorities believe the parked trailer may have rolled slightly, pinning the man between the vehicle and the cargo as he was moving the load.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene after receiving a report and found the man wedged between the left side of the trailer and the cargo. Although he was quickly extricated, he was already dead by the time rescuers reached him. His body was handed over to the police at 5:41 p.m., 18 minutes after the initial report.
Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and interviewing witnesses.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK
