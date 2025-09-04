 Man in his 70s dies after being crushed by cargo in Pohang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man in his 70s dies after being crushed by cargo in Pohang

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:40
Posco's steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, Sunday after the fire in the early morning was completely extinguished. Photo is unrelated to the article. [YONHAP]

Posco's steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, Sunday after the fire in the early morning was completely extinguished. Photo is unrelated to the article. [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 70s was killed after being crushed by cargo at a steel industrial complex in Pohang, North Gyeongsang.
 
The man was found dead at around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday at a cargo loading and unloading site in the steel industrial complex located in Jangheung-dong, Nam District, Pohang, according to the North Gyeongsang Fire Headquarters on Thursday.
 

Related Article

The victim, a self-employed driver operating a 25-ton trailer, was reportedly preparing for a delivery after receiving a transport request from a subcontractor. He became trapped between his truck and a load of cargo during the process.
 
Rescue authorities believe the parked trailer may have rolled slightly, pinning the man between the vehicle and the cargo as he was moving the load.
 
Emergency responders arrived at the scene after receiving a report and found the man wedged between the left side of the trailer and the cargo. Although he was quickly extricated, he was already dead by the time rescuers reached him. His body was handed over to the police at 5:41 p.m., 18 minutes after the initial report.
 
Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and interviewing witnesses.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
tags Steel Korea Pohang Driver

More in Social Affairs

Daegu court fines online user for defaming neighbor over Mercedes-Benz

Middle school teacher in South Chungcheong investigated for sexual harassment allegations

New public services announced for trains, airports and national parks

Man in his 70s dies after being crushed by cargo in Pohang

New data reveals sharp increase in newborns receiving asset gifts

Related Stories

Posco reports $1.5 billion of lost sales as a result of typhoon

That was a blast!

Hyundai Steel suspends operations at Pohang No. 2 plant as industry slump continues

Posco's Pohang plant rolls out hot steel with latest smart furnace

Posco halts operations at Pohang plant due to flooding from typhoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)