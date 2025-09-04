Middle school teacher in South Chungcheong investigated for sexual harassment allegations
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:40
Police have launched an investigation into allegations that a male teacher at a middle school in Seosan, South Chungcheong, sexually harassed students over several months.
The Seosan Police Station said Thursday that it is investigating the teacher on suspicion of indecent assault. Parents of some students filed a complaint late last month, alleging that the teacher had engaged in excessive physical contact and made inappropriate remarks toward students since the start of the semester.
The parents also informed the school and demanded the immediate removal of the teacher from contact with students.
In a statement of apology posted recently on its website, the school said the teacher had been completely separated from students and barred from any form of contact. The school added that it would cooperate with the local education office and investigators to protect victims, prevent secondary harm and ensure a thorough investigation.
The school also pledged to implement measures to prevent a recurrence and provide psychological support for students. The teacher was formally suspended from duty on Wednesday.
Police and officials from the South Chungcheong Office of Education said they could not confirm details as the case remains under investigation.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG
