New public services announced for trains, airports and national parks
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:40
Starting in the second half of this year, train passengers in Korea who are disturbed by nearby travelers will be able to change their seats through the Korail Talk mobile app. Travelers will also be able to check real-time congestion at Incheon International Airport departure halls through platforms like Naver.
The government announced the changes to public services on Wednesday during a meeting of economic-related ministers and the Ministerial Meeting on Strengthening Industrial Competitiveness, presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol.
The changes include 33 initiatives to be rolled out through the end of the year.
One major update will allow passengers to change seats themselves via the Korail app after boarding a train. Currently, seat changes after departure require assistance from onboard staff.
Real-time information on airport departure hall congestion will also become available through services like Naver. At present, travelers face inconvenience due to limited access to accurate wait time data at airports.
Highway service stations will begin displaying the following day's fuel prices for gasoline and diesel. The government plans to introduce this system at 100 rest areas across the country as a pilot program.
In addition, unpaid expressway tolls will soon be payable at convenience stores.
In national parks, special transport services will be offered for those with mobility challenges. The service will operate in 17 popular areas across 12 parks — including Mounts Bukhan and Jiri — where private vehicles are restricted.
Visitors with disabilities, the elderly, infants and their families will be eligible to ride dedicated shuttle buses. The number of picnic zones that do not require reservations will also be expanded from one at Mount Worak to 10.
For runners, existing riverside cycling routes along the Han River, Geum River and others will be redesigned as multiuse tracks to accommodate jogging. A pilot 10-kilometer (6.21-mile) "starter course" will be launched by October.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY AHN HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
