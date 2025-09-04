Police apprehend three suspects in attempted child abduction case
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 17:48
Police in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, apprehended three people on suspicion of attempting to abduct a child near an elementary school.
The Seodaemun Police Precinct said Thursday it has requested arrest warrants for two of the suspects on charges of attempted abduction.
The school sent a letter to parents on Monday, warning that two men in a white vehicle had approached children near the school’s back gate and a playground at the public parking lot of Pobangteo Market over the weekend, offering to give them a ride home.
The school urged parents to remain vigilant for their children’s safety.
