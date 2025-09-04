 Police apprehend three suspects in attempted child abduction case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police apprehend three suspects in attempted child abduction case

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 17:48
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

An emblem of police [YONHAP]

 
Police in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, apprehended three people on suspicion of attempting to abduct a child near an elementary school.
 
The Seodaemun Police Precinct said Thursday it has requested arrest warrants for two of the suspects on charges of attempted abduction.
 

Related Article

The school sent a letter to parents on Monday, warning that two men in a white vehicle had approached children near the school’s back gate and a playground at the public parking lot of Pobangteo Market over the weekend, offering to give them a ride home.  
 
The school urged parents to remain vigilant for their children’s safety.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Police Kids

More in Social Affairs

Panel discussion focuses on encouraging foreign talent to stay in Seoul

'Spent 460,000 won, but got 200,000 won back': New 'half-price travel' programs offer tourism for cheap

PPP claims DP lawmaker downplayed sexual misconduct accusation: 'It is pathetic'

Scalpers face legal action as police target macro program users

Police apprehend three suspects in attempted child abduction case

Related Stories

Stray Kids becomes first K-pop act with five RIAA gold albums after 'HOP' certification

Stray Kids' latest album posts strongest first-week K-pop sales this year

Stray Kids surpass 30 million album sales in Korea and Japan

Stray Kids set to drop ‘HOP’ edition of ‘Skzhop Hiptape’ this December

Stray Kids to drop dance practices, vlogs and behind-the-scenes content for 'STAYweeK' event
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)