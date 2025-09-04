 Scalpers face legal action as police target macro program users
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Scalpers face legal action as police target macro program users

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 18:22
People taking the KTX train are seen at Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 26. [YONHAP]

People taking the KTX train are seen at Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 26. [YONHAP]

Police will intensify crackdowns on people using macro programs to book train tickets ahead of the Chuseok holiday.
 
Police said on Thursday they would strengthen monitoring during the reservation periods for Chuseok train tickets as part of the “crackdown on online scalping using macros” that has been underway since July.


Related Article

 
Korail will hold ticket reservations from Sept. 15 to 18, and SRT from Sept. 8 to 11. When either operator detects suspected macro use, it will request an investigation from the National Police Agency, which plans to assign cyber investigation units nationwide to immediately launch probes.
 
Alongside monitoring resales, police will also collect intelligence on the creation and distribution of ticket-booking macro programs. Authorities emphasized that they will thoroughly confiscate any illegal profits.
 
Police have continued to catch scalpers using macros. In March, three suspects in Gwangju were arrested for booking 229 tickets for sports games and concerts with a macro, earning 64 million won ($46,000) in illegal profit. In July, one suspect in Daegu was caught for booking 133 sports tickets with a macro, making 2.4 million won.
 
“The biggest victims are ordinary people who are unable to buy tickets at face value,” a National Police Agency official said. “People must not use macros or purchase scalped tickets.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Chuseok train KTX SRT

More in Social Affairs

Panel discussion focuses on encouraging foreign talent to stay in Seoul

'Spent 460,000 won, but got 200,000 won back': New 'half-price travel' programs offer tourism for cheap

PPP claims DP lawmaker downplayed sexual misconduct accusation: 'It is pathetic'

Scalpers face legal action as police target macro program users

Police apprehend three suspects in attempted child abduction case

Related Stories

Unionized railway workers end 4-day strike

KTX, SRT hit record number of passengers in Q1

Korail's monopoly on train repairs is challenged

Foreign railway passengers in Korea reach nearly 3 million in first half year

Man hangs on moving KTX train, gets fined
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)