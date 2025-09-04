Scalpers face legal action as police target macro program users
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 18:22
Police said on Thursday they would strengthen monitoring during the reservation periods for Chuseok train tickets as part of the “crackdown on online scalping using macros” that has been underway since July.
Korail will hold ticket reservations from Sept. 15 to 18, and SRT from Sept. 8 to 11. When either operator detects suspected macro use, it will request an investigation from the National Police Agency, which plans to assign cyber investigation units nationwide to immediately launch probes.
Alongside monitoring resales, police will also collect intelligence on the creation and distribution of ticket-booking macro programs. Authorities emphasized that they will thoroughly confiscate any illegal profits.
Police have continued to catch scalpers using macros. In March, three suspects in Gwangju were arrested for booking 229 tickets for sports games and concerts with a macro, earning 64 million won ($46,000) in illegal profit. In July, one suspect in Daegu was caught for booking 133 sports tickets with a macro, making 2.4 million won.
“The biggest victims are ordinary people who are unable to buy tickets at face value,” a National Police Agency official said. “People must not use macros or purchase scalped tickets.”
