Sejong considers reinstalling 'hideous' statue with similarities to 'KPop Demon Hunters' villain
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 16:07
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A public statue in Sejong that was demolished after complaints about its "hideous" appearance is under review for reinstallation, thanks to Netflix’s smash-hit “KPop Demon Hunters," the Ministry of the Interior and Safety confirmed Thursday.
The statue, whose name translates to “Our Merry Tune” and depicts a traditional dancer with its arms spread wide, was originally placed in front of the National Tax Service building in Naseong-dong, Sejong, in December 2014.
A description of the work reads, “a scene from traditional Korean dance, characterized by graceful movements and an emphasis on dignity, intended to promote the beauty of Korea’s cultural heritage.”
After years of criticism, it was removed in December 2019 due to its resemblance to a Korean grim reaper and has been kept in the building’s underground parking lot. At the time, critics said the dark metallic figure’s eerie grin and hanbok and gat (traditional dress and hat) attire gave it a “frightening” appearance, particularly during night and bad weather.
However, the tables have turned following the recent success of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” which features a scene in which the demon boy band Saja Boys performs “Your Idol” on stage in the guise of traditional grim reapers.
Posts online summoned the statue's existence, noting its similarities to the Saja Boys. Some users, after learning that the statue is currently kept in the parking lot, referenced Saja Boys' Jinu being trapped inside the magical protective barrier of Honmoon in the film. Others urged its "rescue," even filing petitions on the government's online portal requesting its reinstallation.
Reinstatement would require a review under the Culture and Arts Promotion Act, according to the Interior Ministry.
“It’s a delicate matter since the statue was once removed due to negative public opinion,” one official said. “Nothing has been decided yet, but that’s not saying that reinstallation will be entirely impossible.”
