Seoul prepares to reintroduce trams with Wirye Line test runs
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 14:46 Updated: 04 Sep. 2025, 16:19
Seoul is preparing to bring trams back to city streets for the first time in nearly six decades.
The city announced Thursday that it has begun preliminary test runs of the first tram train set for the Wirye Line, at the Korea Railroad Research Institute’s Osong test track in North Chungcheong.
Reliability on track
The Wirye Line tram will be the country’s first catenary-free model, powered by batteries rather than overhead electric wires.
The 5.4-kilometer (3.4-mile) route will connect Macheon Station on Seoul Metro's Line No. 5 with Bokjeong Station, which serves Line No. 8 and the Suin-Bundang Line, and Namwirye Station on Line No. 8. The line will include 12 stops, one depot and 10 tram sets.
During the trial period, the tram will run more than 5,000 kilometers to verify safety and performance, including acceleration and braking, curve handling, communications and signaling systems, ride quality, and noise and vibration levels.
The tests are considered a crucial step in the project. Because trams share the road with other vehicles, the city said they require meticulous system checks to guarantee safety. The Wirye Line will cross 13 intersections and pass 35 pedestrian crossings.
The tram cars are designed with a low-floor structure to make boarding accessible for older people and passengers with wheelchairs. Without overhead wires, they will run on large roof-mounted batteries, making them an environmentally friendly mode of transport.
Safety features include a radar and sensor-based collision warning system that alerts the driver to obstacles ahead. If the driver fails to respond, an emergency brake is activated automatically.
Seoul plans to continue safety and quality verification during the trial runs.
Launch set for late 2026
The tram design reflects feedback from public surveys and field tests.
The exterior is purple, inspired by the robes of Onjo, the founding king of Baekje — a Korean kingdom that existed from 18 B.C. to A.D. 660 — who established his first capital in Wirye.
Purple also symbolizes the three municipalities that make up Wirye New Town — Seoul, Seongnam and Hanam — as it combines the colors red and blue, which represent each city.
The city aims to open the Wirye Line in the second half of 2026. After the current preliminary runs, full-scale test operations will begin later this year along the actual line.
When it opens, the tram will mark the return of streetcars to Seoul after a 58-year absence. The city introduced its first tram in 1899 and operated the network for around 70 years until 1968.
“The preliminary test run is an important first step for opening the Wirye Line tram," said Kim Yong-hak, head of Seoul’s urban railway bureau at Seoul Metropolitan Infrastructure Headquarters.
"We will conduct all tests and verifications thoroughly to enhance transportation welfare," Kim added.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL
