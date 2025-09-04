 Sinking Obong Reservoir water level reveals car that disappeared 20 yeras ago
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Sinking Obong Reservoir water level reveals car that disappeared 20 yeras ago

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 17:23
A car from two decades ago surfaces in Obong Reservoir due to the severe drought that has dried up the water supply on Sept. 3. [GANGWON STATE FIRE HEADQUARTERS]

A car from two decades ago surfaces in Obong Reservoir due to the severe drought that has dried up the water supply on Sept. 3. [GANGWON STATE FIRE HEADQUARTERS]

 
As the water level at Obong Reservoir in Gangneung, Gangwon, dropped to record lows, a car buried by flooding two decades ago was discovered.
 
According to police and fire authorities, a local government official passing by during drought relief work spotted a submerged Daewoo Tico on a slope of the reservoir and reported it to 119 at 5:32 p.m. on Wednesday. No one was inside the vehicle.
 

Related Article

 
The area would normally be underwater, but with the reservoir’s storage level falling to 13.8 percent, the dried-up ground exposed the car.
 
Police identified the vehicle’s owner, who was confirmed to have died in September 2003. The car is believed to have been submerged that year when Typhoon Maemi hit Gangneung.
 
Authorities said the case is not believed to be related to any crime, though they are investigating the full circumstances.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Gangneung drought car

More in Social Affairs

Panel discussion focuses on encouraging foreign talent to stay in Seoul

'Spent 460,000 won, but got 200,000 won back': New 'half-price travel' programs offer tourism for cheap

PPP claims DP lawmaker downplayed sexual misconduct accusation: 'It is pathetic'

Scalpers face legal action as police target macro program users

Police apprehend three suspects in attempted child abduction case

Related Stories

Gangwon's Gangneung closes public bathrooms, swimming pools as drought continues

Gangneung holds traditional rain ritual as drought worsens

Coast Guard delivers water to Gangneung as Obong Reservoir drops to 13.9%

Gangneung drought declared disaster, 75% of households' water restricted

Water delivery
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)